 BoyNextDoor joins Save the Children for 'Open the Dream Door' campaign
Published: 10 Feb. 2026, 12:10
Boy band BoyNextDoor poses for a new Save the Children campaign, titled ″Open the Dream Door″ [KOZ ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band BoyNextDoor and Save the Children are teaming up to improve the lives of children worldwide in a new campaign, agency KOZ Entertainment said Tuesday.
 
Titled “Open the Dream Door,” the campaign’s main goal is to help provide children a stable sleeping environment. A total of 1,000 participants who apply through the campaign’s website will be selected by lottery to receive do-it-yourself kits for making sleeping vests that will be sent to babies and children in welfare facilities.
 

BoyNextDoor has also made a sizable donation to the international nongovernmental organization, according to the agency, although it did not specify an amount.
 
More information on the campaign is on Save the Children’s website. Applications for the kits continue through Feb. 27.
 
BoyNextDoor debuted in 2023 with the single album “Who!” The sextet, consisting of members Sungho, Riwoo, Jaehyun, Taesan, Leehan and Woonhak, has released songs like “But I Like You” (2023), “Earth, Wind & Fire” (2024) and “If I Say, I Love You” (2025).

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
