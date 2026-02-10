Enhypen's Sunghoon says Olympic torch relay experience reignited 'passion'
Published: 10 Feb. 2026, 10:53
- KIM JU-YEON
Enhypen’s Sunghoon said carrying the Olympic torch and cheering on Team Korea at the Winter Games in Italy was a “precious experience" that reignited his passion for sports as a former athlete who found a new career in K-pop.
“The Olympics were my very first dream as a child, and I never imagined I would return in a completely different role," he said through his agency Belift Lab's press release on Tuesday.
"Taking part in the torch relay and watching the competitions brought back the passion and memories I felt as an athlete. It was a precious experience I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”
Sunghoon carried the Olympic flame for the torch relay in Milan last Thursday, ahead of the Milan-Cortina Olympics' opening ceremony on Friday. He was recommended to the torchbearer role by Samsung Electronics, an official sponsor of the Games.
The 23-year-old boy band member competed as a figure skater from 2010, including on the national figure skating reserve team, before his K-pop debut in 2020. He currently serves as a goodwill ambassador for the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC).
Over his five days in Italy, Sunghoon walked the red carpet at the Games' opening ceremony as a guest of the International Olympic Committee, visited the Koren hospitality house and attended figure skating and speed skating events as a spectator.
He focused on "sharing the Olympic spirit and showcasing Team Korea's passion to audiences around the world," according to Belift Lab.
“As a former figure skater and a K-pop artist representing the nation, Sunghoon shares many qualities with Team Korea athletes," KSOC said through the company's news release. "We hope our athletes achieve great results at the Games with the strength of his support.”
