KiiiKiii makes a mark with chart-topping single '404 (New Era)'

KiiiKiii, the youngest girl group from the K-pop agency behind the popular girl group Ive, has rapidly climbed domestic music charts with its latest single "404 (New Era)."Released Jan. 26 as the lead track of KiiiKiii's second EP "Delulu Pack," the song reached No. 2 on the Top 100 chart of Korea's largest domestic music streaming service Melon on Monday night and topped YouTube Music's weekly chart for the period of Jan. 30 to Thursday.The result positions KiiiKiii among major K-pop performers, despite competition from long-running chart fixtures and older tracks enjoying late streaming-driven chart resurgences, such as Car, the Garden's "My Whole World" (2021), Hwasa's "Good Goodbye" (2025), Hanroro's "Landing in Love" (2023) and Woodz's "Drowning" (2023).Built on pulsing UK house and garage beats with powerful rap verses and airy vocals, "404 (New Era)" draws inspiration from the familiar internet error code "404 Not Found." KiiiKiii flips it into a metaphor for "freedom beyond boundaries." Rapper Omega Sapien of the alternative K-pop group Balming Tiger, known for his witty wordplay, contributed to the lyrics.KiiiKiii debuted in March 2025 under Ive's Starship Entertainment with "I Do Me," earning early recognition for its melodic pop style and youthful image.The quintet's latest comeback showcases a Y2K-inspired concept and stronger beats, reflecting a shift toward a bolder musical identity.The group also benefited from a TikTok short-form challenge, which prereleases parts of the track and choreography before launch, helping the song spread rapidly through algorithm-driven recommendations.Propelled by the song's popularity on streaming platforms, KiiiKiii captured its first No. 1 on MBC's "Show! Music Core" (2005-), marking its debut win on a music program run by a major TV network.In a statement via Starship Entertainment, the members said they were "grateful for the support" and hoped to stay "a team that people continue to look forward to."Yonhap