Seoul city gov't approves official sponsorship for BTS comeback performance
Published: 10 Feb. 2026, 14:19 Updated: 10 Feb. 2026, 14:59
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
The Seoul city government said on Tuesday that it will officially sponsor K-pop superstar BTS's comeback concert, set to take place at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul on March 21.
HYBE, the company behind BTS and the organizer of the concert, had asked for the city government's official sponsorship of the event, and its approval for the request was delivered to the company on Jan. 29, a municipal official told Yonhap News Agency by phone.
The city government has concluded that there is no problem with the concert using the title “official sponsorship of the Seoul Metropolitan Government” because it is of public interest and will contribute to the city's administration, tourism and economy, the official said.
Anticipating a large crowd for the concert, the city government has been working hard to ensure public safety and welcome global fans. It will also conduct special inspections of elevators in public facilities around Gwanghwamun Square. Last week, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon presided over a meeting to discuss crowd safety measures.
HYBE also announced plans to host a citywide festival to celebrate the band's upcoming album, “Arirang,” with hands-on activities and installations in major tourist spots, such as Sungnyemun Gate, N Seoul Tower and Yeouido Hangang Park.
“Arirang” is set to release on March 20.
BY SHIN MIN-HEE, YONHAP [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)