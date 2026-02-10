 Stray Kids announces 'STAY in Our Little House' meet and greet events
Published: 10 Feb. 2026, 08:58
Boy band Stray Kids' "STAY in Our Little House" meet and greet poster [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band Stray Kids will meet with fans in four meet and greet events starting next month, the band's agency JYP Entertainment said Tuesday.
 
The "STAY in Our Little House" events will take place on March 28 and 29, and on April 4 and 5, at the Inspire Arena in Incheon. The March 29 and April 5 events will be streamed live through Beyond Live.
 

The "STAY in Our Little House" will take place in a cozy, house-like theme, with Stray Kids inviting its beloved STAY, according to the agency. STAY is the name of Stray Kids' official fan club.
 
Stray Kids' live concert film "Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience" opened across theaters worldwide last Friday. The film earned $19 million during the first weekend of release in 61 regions around the world, according to U.S. media Deadline.
 
"Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience" archives Stray Kids' performances held during the "dominATE" world tour that took place from August 2024 to October 2025. Stray Kids held 56 performances in 35 regions around the world for the tour.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Stray Kids JYP Entertainment

