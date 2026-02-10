EDM festival Electric Daisy Carnival to take place in Incheon in October
Published: 10 Feb. 2026, 18:18
-
- LIM JEONG-WON
- [email protected]
The 2026 Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Korea, an electronic dance music (EDM) festival, will take place at the Inspire Entertainment Resort in Incheon on Oct. 3 and 4 this year, organizers announced on Tuesday.
EDC Korea, which first opened in 2019, is a major EDM festival that attracted over 50,000 attendees in April last year, according to the organizer One Pulse Group Korea.
Starting this year, the festival will take place in autumn instead of spring.
“This year's event will coincide with the National Foundation Day holiday, allowing music fans from all over the country to focus solely on the festival and alleviating the burden of traveling and scheduling,” One Pulse Group Korea said.
The 2025 EDC Korea festival featured a jam-packed lineup of DJs and artists, including global acts such as Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki, Skrillex and Illenium. Korean DJ Peggy Gou also participated in last year’s festival.
The stage layout and lineup for this year’s EDC Korea festival will be announced at a later date, organizers said.
Presales of tickets for the 2026 EDC Korea festival will open on the festival website at 10 a.m. on Friday.
BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)