Actor George Clooney jokes about appearance with Park Bo-gum at Omega event
Published: 10 Feb. 2026, 10:20
Even the dashing George Clooney can be self-deprecating when it comes to his looks — at least when he’s standing next to a much younger Park Bo-gum.
The 64-year-old Hollywood actor went viral on Korean social media after joking about his appearance while standing alongside the Korean actor, half his age, at an Omega event in Milan, Italy, on Saturday.
The two stars met at the opening of Omega House in Milan, an event held to mark the Milan–Cortina Winter Olympics. The Swiss watchmaker, which serves as the official timekeeper for the Games, brought together a roster of global figures from film and sports for the occasion.
Clooney and Park, both global ambassadors for the brand, attended alongside actor Marisa Tomei and U.S. track and field legend Allyson Felix, among others.
Taking the microphone during the event, Park addressed the audience in English, saying “I’m so happy to be here and [...] so glad to be meeting with you.”
Turning to Clooney, who stood beside him, Park added “I didn't expect to meet him, George, [...] here. So, I just want to keep these pieces of time."
Clooney responded with a laugh, placing a hand on Park’s shoulder as he leaned into the moment.
“Listen, it's very frustrating for me because at 64, I look at him and I want to kill myself," he said.
The remark, delivered in jest, quickly circulated online in Korea.
Omega CEO Raynald Aeschlimann also praised Park during the event, describing him as an actor admired for his distinctive appeal and strong screen presence. He added that Park’s wide-ranging performances and sincerity toward his craft reflect Omega’s longstanding emphasis on precision, excellence and enduring quality.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
