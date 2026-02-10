 Actor Jung Hae-in to hold fan meet and greet events in March
Published: 10 Feb. 2026, 11:45
Actor Jung Hae-in poses for a photo at Tommy Hilfiger's media event at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Oct. 28, 2025. [NEWS1]

Actor Jung Hae-in, fresh out of filming for the upcoming Netflix series "Our Sticky Love," will host two fan meet and greet events in Seoul in March, his agency FNC Entertainment said Tuesday.
 
Titled "A Gathering for Jung Hae In Lovers," the events will take place at Ewha Womans University's Welch-Ryang Auditorium in western Seoul on March 28 and 29. 
 

The meet-and-greets will be Jung's first in Korea in about a year. His most recent domestic meeting with fans was the “Our Time – HBD" meet-and-greet in March 2025, also held ahead of his April 1 birthday. 
 
“A Gathering for Jung Hae In Lovers” will allow fans to "explore Jung’s diverse tastes together," while also sharing their own interests and connecting with fellow fans, FNC Entertainment said. 
 
Actor Jung Hae-in will host two fan meet and greet events on March 28 and 29. [FNC ENTERTAINMENT]

Jung made his debut in girl group AOA's music video for "MOYA" in 2013. He is known for appearing in Netflix's military action series "D.P." (2021-23) and JTBC's "Something in the Rain" (2018) as well as the film "I, the Executioner" (2024). 
 
He will star as the male lead in Netflix's romantic comedy series "Our Sticky Love," set to release in the third quarter of 2026.

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Jung hae-in meet and greet fan club

