 Defense ministry seeks legal framework for nuclear-powered submarines amid U.S. support
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Defense

print dictionary print

Defense ministry seeks legal framework for nuclear-powered submarines amid U.S. support

Published: 10 Feb. 2026, 11:27
This undated file photo shows a flag, left, bearing the insignia of the defense ministry. [YONHAP]

This undated file photo shows a flag, left, bearing the insignia of the defense ministry. [YONHAP]

 
The Ministry of Defense is pushing to propose a special law supporting the introduction of nuclear-powered submarines, sources said Tuesday, as the United States has allowed Korea to secure fuel for nuclear-powered submarines.
 
As part of the plan, the ministry recently commissioned a research project on the special law, with an aim to begin procedures to legislate the law as early as the first half, according to sources.
 

Related Article

 
Given that building a nuclear-powered submarine requires a massive budget and government-wide coordination in the long term, a special law is seen as necessary to provide the legal foundation for drawing up relevant safety and management guidelines for the use of nuclear power for submarines.
 
When legislated, the special law is also expected to help establish a regular government-wide task force tasked with introducing the nuclear-powered submarines.
 
"A special law is necessary to draw up procedures and other measures optimized for the nuclear-powered submarine bid, as there are no such regulations in the existing Defense Acquisition Program Act and Nuclear Safety Act," a ministry spokesperson said.
 
Washington officially approved Seoul's push to build nuclear-powered submarines and voiced its support for the ally's drive to secure uranium enrichment and spent nuclear fuel reprocessing capabilities in a joint fact sheet released in November last year following Korea-U.S. summit talks.
 

Yonhap
tags Korea Defense ministry Nuclear-powered submarines

More in Defense

Defense ministry seeks legal framework for nuclear-powered submarines amid U.S. support

Defense Ministry launches investigative unit to probe martial law attempt in 2024

Korea, U.S. to stage regular joint aerial exercise this week at Osan Air Base

First female Korean general at Korea-U.S. Combined Division

Helping Canada's car sector would be 'good place to start' in submarine bid: Ottawa's defense procurement chief

Related Stories

Nuclear submarines potential game-changer for South Korea

Seoul sets up task forces for working-level talks with U.S. on nuclear subs, uranium rights, defense costs

Defense Ministry removes post that engages North Korea

U.S. nuclear-powered submarine arrives in Korea to replenish supplies

For Korea's ambitious nuclear submarine project, it's full steam ahead

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)