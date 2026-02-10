 Busan launches support center to help city's international students
Published: 10 Feb. 2026, 14:17
International students work on their resumes at the Job Fair for International Students in Busan on Aug. 19, 2025, at the Bexco convention center. Busan Metropolitan City has launched a new support center dubbed the Study Busan Hub to provide consultation services and practical assistance for international students in the region. [YONHAP]

Busan Metropolitan City has launched a new support center, the Study Busan Hub, to provide consultation services and practical assistance to international students in the region.
 
With its opening ceremony held on Tuesday, the Study Busan Hub is designed to help students with banking services, multilingual medical consultations and information on internships and employment.
 
According to the city government, the hub was planned under the Regional Innovation System & Education initiative, which aims to foster customized global talent through cooperation between local communities and universities. Dong-eui Institute of Technology and Silla University are serving as the hosting institutions.
 

The hub is located at the National Pension Service’s Busan branch in Yeonje District. It consists of six consultation booths, a community space and lecture rooms. The center is staffed by four international coordinators fluent in English, Chinese, Vietnamese, Russian and Uzbek to better support foreign students.
 
Through these partnerships, Busan has also worked with local companies and related organizations, including the Institute for Regional Innovation System & Education in Busan, Busan Bank and the Busan Global City Foundation, to plan and operate the center.
 
Beyond its initial support programs, Busan also plans to offer Topik language courses, local culture programs, job fairs and joint overseas recruitment fairs organized with local universities.
 
“The Study Busan Hub will serve as a core engine for Busan as the city prepares to enter the era of 30,000 international students, up from the current 20,000 level,” Mayor Park Heong-joon said. “Through these partnerships, we aim to make Busan a competitive city where international students can learn, work and settle.”

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
