 Korean universities, international students celebrate Lunar New Year with cultural exchange events
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > K-campus

print dictionary print

Korean universities, international students celebrate Lunar New Year with cultural exchange events

Published: 10 Feb. 2026, 16:57
International students parade in traditional attire during a cultural exchange event at Keimyung University on Feb. 9. [KEIMYUNG UNIVERSITY]

International students parade in traditional attire during a cultural exchange event at Keimyung University on Feb. 9. [KEIMYUNG UNIVERSITY]

  
Korean universities are celebrating the Lunar New Year, also known as Seollal or Gujeong in Korea, with international students by hosting cultural events that share not only local traditions but also those of the students’ home countries. 
 
This year’s Lunar New Year holidays fall from Feb. 16 to 18.
 
According to Pai Chai University, 13 international students from Vietnam, Pakistan, Russia and Kyrgyzstan participated in its two Seollal cultural programs on Monday and Tuesday.
 
On the first day, the students crafted traditional dolls used to ward off evil spirits and wished for a safe and prosperous 2026, according to the university.
 
The students also described how Lunar New Year is celebrated in their home countries and shared related traditions at the event.
 

Related Article

 
At the second event, the students wore hanbok, traditional Korean attire, and performed sebae, the New Year’s bow, to Prof. Kim Wook, who gave them sebaetdon, or New Year’s money.
 
Keimyung University in Daegu also hosted a cultural exchange event for international students.
 
At the event on Monday, around 60 international students from Vietnam, Mongolia, China, Myanmar and more brought traditional dishes and explained their meanings and related New Year customs, according to the university.
 
“International students are an important part of our university,” said Kim Seon-jung, the vice president for international affairs.  
 
“We hope this Seollal cultural exchange will deepen our understanding of different cultures and help international students adapt more smoothly to the university and local community.”

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags Seollal New Year Pai Chai University

More in K-campus

Korean universities, international students celebrate Lunar New Year with cultural exchange events

Universities to offer international students more English Track programs, scholarship opportunities in fall 2026

Busan launches support center to help city's international students

Successful GKS scholars share key insights, interview experiences with hopefuls in K-campus webinar

International students benefit from eased visa regulations at designated vocational universities

Related Stories

Crowded market

The founding president finally sees the light (KOR)

The founding president finally sees the light

North Korea uses Lunar New Year to boost allegiance to Kim family

Major highways remain congested on Lunar New Year; traffic expected to ease in evening
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)