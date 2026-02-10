Korean universities, international students celebrate Lunar New Year with cultural exchange events
Published: 10 Feb. 2026, 16:57
- YOON SEUNG-JIN
- [email protected]
Korean universities are celebrating the Lunar New Year, also known as Seollal or Gujeong in Korea, with international students by hosting cultural events that share not only local traditions but also those of the students’ home countries.
This year’s Lunar New Year holidays fall from Feb. 16 to 18.
According to Pai Chai University, 13 international students from Vietnam, Pakistan, Russia and Kyrgyzstan participated in its two Seollal cultural programs on Monday and Tuesday.
On the first day, the students crafted traditional dolls used to ward off evil spirits and wished for a safe and prosperous 2026, according to the university.
The students also described how Lunar New Year is celebrated in their home countries and shared related traditions at the event.
At the second event, the students wore hanbok, traditional Korean attire, and performed sebae, the New Year’s bow, to Prof. Kim Wook, who gave them sebaetdon, or New Year’s money.
Keimyung University in Daegu also hosted a cultural exchange event for international students.
At the event on Monday, around 60 international students from Vietnam, Mongolia, China, Myanmar and more brought traditional dishes and explained their meanings and related New Year customs, according to the university.
“International students are an important part of our university,” said Kim Seon-jung, the vice president for international affairs.
“We hope this Seollal cultural exchange will deepen our understanding of different cultures and help international students adapt more smoothly to the university and local community.”
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
