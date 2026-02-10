Universities to offer international students more English Track programs, scholarship opportunities in fall 2026
Published: 10 Feb. 2026, 14:41
- LEE TAE-HEE
As applications for the fall 2026 semester open, universities are preparing to welcome international undergraduate freshmen, with some schools expanding their list of English Track offerings and scholarship opportunities.
Fall semester applications for international undergraduates typically open as early as March and close in late May.
While the admissions process at many universities remains largely unchanged from the previous semester, some universities have updated their guidelines to allow students to apply without proving their Korean-language proficiency to a wider range of programs or have expanded their existing scholarships or introduced new ones.
Sungkyunkwan University
For fall 2026, Sungkyunkwan University is operating two application windows for international undergraduates, with the first accepting online applications between March 3 and 13. Required hard copies of documents should be submitted via mail or in person by March 18. Applicants will receive their results on April 29.
The second round begins on May 18 and runs through June 1. Universities must receive any physical documents by June 5 and will inform students of their results on July 16.
The university has also increased the number of programs under the English Track, which students can apply to with English proficiency test scores. The Korean Track, as its name suggests, requires Korean proficiency test scores.
Four majors — chemical engineering, advanced materials science and engineering, mechanical engineering and nanoengineering — used to be offered through the Korean Track. However, starting in fall 2026, students will be able to apply to those majors via both the Korean and English Tracks.
“Previously, there was a limited number of English Track programs, and we received so many requests to expand [that list],” said a university spokesperson. “By increasing English Track offerings, we hope to attract applicants who are talented but only proficient in English.”
Additionally, Sungkyunkwan University has introduced a new interdisciplinary major for the fall semester: the human science and society major. Students will be able to apply through the English Track and take classes at the university's Humanities & Social Sciences Campus.
Hanyang University
Hanyang University is accepting international undergraduate admissions applications between March 4 and 27. Physical documents must be delivered to the university by April 3, and students will receive their results on June 12.
While the application guidelines have not undergone any major changes, the university has created a new scholarship.
The Alumni Family Scholarship offers a 30 percent tuition waiver — for up to eight semesters — to students whose parent(s) graduated from Hanyang University’s undergraduate or graduate programs.
In addition to the newly introduced alumni scholarship, the university continues to offer tuition waivers ranging from 50 to 100 percent, with the exact figure depending on applicants’ Test of Proficiency in Korean (Topik) level, completion of courses at Hanyang's Institute of International Education and admission scores. If a student qualifies for multiple scholarships, they will only be awarded the one with the most tuition waived.
Konkuk University
Konkuk University also created new scholarships for international students and expanded its existing ones.
For students applying through the English Track, tuition for their first semester will be waived, with the amount depending on their English language proficiency test scores.
Those with a Test of English as a Foreign Language internet-based test (Toefl iBT) score of 114 or above, Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR) score of C2 or above or a New Test of English Proficiency developed by Seoul National University (TEPS) score of 526 or above will have their entire first semester tuition waived.
Students with a Toefl iBT of 102 or above, Ielts of 7.5 or above, New TEPS of 452 or above will have 70 percent of their tuition waived. Those with a Toefl iBT of 91 or above, Ielts of 7 or above, CEFR of C1 or above or New TEPS of 387 or above will only have to pay for 50 percent of their tuition. Finally, those with a Toefl iBT of 71 or above, Ielts of 5.5 or above, CEFR of B2 or above or New TEPS of 372 or above will be granted a 30 percent waiver.
The university also offers a scholarship to students applying to programs under the Korean Track who have completed Korean language courses at the King Sejong Institute. Those who complete level 6B will have their first semester's tuition completely waived. Those who complete 5B will have 70 percent of their tuition waived, and those who complete 3B will receive a 30 percent waiver.
Additionally, while students with Topik level 5 used to receive a 60 percent tuition waiver, they will receive a 70 percent waiver starting in fall 2026.
The university is operating two international undergraduate admissions application rounds for fall 2026.
The first round accepts runs from March 9 through 20. All required documents must be mailed to the university by March 26, and results will be announced on May 14.
The second round runs from April 27 to May 8. Documents must be delivered to the university by May 14, and results will be released on June 26.
Previously, students had to personally track deliveries to confirm whether their documents had safely arrived at Konkuk University. Now, the school allows applicants to check their documents' arrival status through the online application website.
The university has created more opportunities for transfer students as well.
The International College, which only admits international students, used to accept transfer students for only two majors: international commerce and business, and culture and media. But starting with the fall 2026 semester, all four majors offered by the college will be open to transfers.
Korea University
Korea University will accept international undergraduate admissions between March 2 and 27. Application documents can be submitted by mail until March 31, with admittance results announced on June 12.
While the guidelines remain more or less the same, the university plans to change its language proficiency requirements for the spring 2027 cohort.
Applicants must prove their Korean or English proficiency by submitting language proficiency scores or a certification of completion from institutes such as Korea University's Korean Language Center; a language program at another International Education Quality Assurance System-accredited Korean university; or the King Sejong Institute.
For students who do not meet any of the above requirements, Korea University will allow them to take its own Online Korean Level Test. However, this option will only be available for the fall 2026 cohort, as the university will no longer offer the test starting the spring 2027 semester.
Korea University is expected to start accepting applications for spring 2027 around August.
Applications to open, but with no major changes
Many schools' admissions guidelines remain largely unchanged, such as Seoul National University's (SNU). SNU will accept international undergraduate admissions applications for fall 2026 between March 3 and 5. Recommendation letters must be submitted by March 6, and results will be announced on June 26.
Yonsei University will accept applications between March 10 and 26. Documents must be mailed to the university by April 10, and the university will release the results on June 19.
However, Yonsei's Underwood International College (UIC), which offers English-language programs, opened applications last Friday and will close them on April 3, with documents due by April 10. Unlike most schools, UIC requires applicants to undergo an interview, which will take place online between June 9 and 13. Results will be announced on June 19.
Ewha Womans University plans to accept applications between March 4 and April 3. More details regarding the application guidelines will be uploaded to the university website sometime in February.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
