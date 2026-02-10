'Anything can happen': Vietnamese actor in Korea credits hard work for screen success

International students benefit from eased visa regulations at designated vocational universities

Successful GKS scholars share key insights, interview experiences with hopefuls in K-campus webinar

Busan launches support center to help city's international students

Universities to offer international students more English Track programs, scholarship opportunities in fall 2026

Related Stories

Personal statements re-allowed for international student university admissions

International students say their freedom of speech is limited

Most international students prefer studying in greater Seoul, new data says

International student support center to open in Sinchon this June

Busan meets with universities over program to ease student visa requirements