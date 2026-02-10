 Unification Ministry hopes for prompt reopening of shuttered inter-Korean factory complex
Korea JoongAng Daily

Unification Ministry hopes for prompt reopening of shuttered inter-Korean factory complex

Published: 10 Feb. 2026, 14:26
A hazy view of North Korea is seen from Odusan Observatory in Paju, Gyeonggi, on Feb. 10, marking 10 years since the suspension of operations at the Kaesong Industrial Complex. [NEWS1/YONHAP]

A hazy view of North Korea is seen from Odusan Observatory in Paju, Gyeonggi, on Feb. 10, marking 10 years since the suspension of operations at the Kaesong Industrial Complex. [NEWS1/YONHAP]

 
The Unification Ministry on Tuesday expressed hope for a prompt reopening of the now-shuttered inter-Korean factory zone in the North Korean border city of Kaesong, pledging to take preparatory steps for the resumption.
 
The ministry issued the message as Tuesday marked the 10th anniversary of South Korea's 2016 suspension of the Kaesong Industrial Complex, a jointly operated factory zone, over the North's nuclear and missile programs under then-President Park Geun-hye.
 

"The government hopes for the prompt normalization of the Kaesong Industrial Complex," a ministry official said.
 
"First of all, we expect [the two Koreas] to reinstate long-severed inter-Korean communication channels to resume communications and dialogue across various fields for the resumption of the Kaesong Industrial Complex and recovery of collapsed trust," the official said.
 
Internally, the ministry plans to take preparatory steps for the resumption of the joint factory zone, including reinstating a foundation that supports the industrial complex through cooperation with the National Assembly, the official noted.
 

