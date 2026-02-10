 Lee urges Nat'l Assembly to legislate bills more quickly to cope with changing world order
Published: 10 Feb. 2026, 12:45
President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the Blue House in Seoul on Feb. 10. [YONHAP]

President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the Blue House in Seoul on Feb. 10. [YONHAP]

 
President Lee Jae Myung on Tuesday urged the National Assembly to speed up its procedures to legislate bills, saying that the government would have difficulty coping with the changing world order if such processes are slow.
 
Lee made the remarks at a Cabinet meeting, citing higher uncertainties in the world and heated competition among nations that could disrupt the traditional world order.
 

“It is very difficult to respond proactively to the rapidly changing international environment at the current pace of legislation,” Lee said.
 
“A wide range of bills is critical to strengthening national competitiveness by supporting trade negotiations with foreign countries, advancing regulatory reform and fostering drivers for broad transformation,” he continued.
 
Lee urged bipartisan cooperation on issues related to national interests, particularly foreign affairs, amid an increasingly volatile global environment and rapidly evolving artificial intelligence technologies.
 
“Global instability is extremely high, and competition among countries has become so intense that it is even undermining international order,” he said. “Under these circumstances, national unity and reform measures are essential.”
 
On Monday, the National Assembly established a special committee to handle legislation aimed at implementing Korea's $350 billion investment pledges to the United States under a trade deal between the two nations.
 
He went on to say that “the pace of changes in the international order and technological advances such as artificial intelligence far exceeds our expectations.” 
 
“No matter how hard we run, if we do not run faster than other countries, we face the grave reality of falling behind in the competition,” he added.

Yonhap
