Actor Jun Jong-seo completes registration of independent label

Published: 10 Feb. 2026, 16:24
Actor Jun Jong-seo has recently completed the official registration of her independent label, Summer, which her agency Andmarq said was established for content planning and production rather than talent management.
Korean law mandates that entertainment agencies register with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to oversee contracts and protect artists’ rights. Violations may result in a maximum two-year prison sentence or fines of up to 20 million won ($13,700).
“In the process of establishing the label, the business scope was broadly defined, which ended up including categories related to management,” Andmarq told local press on Tuesday. “Jun did not recognize the need for registration, as there was no plan to engage in artist management.”
According to the Korea Creative Content Agency's popular culture and arts integrated information system, Summer was founded in 2022 and registered last Wednesday, about three years and eight months after its establishment.
Jun is listed as the company’s CEO, with her boyfriend and film director Lee Chung-hyun as an inside director.
According to Andmarq, the move is a result of the recent controversy involving a number of celebrities — including singer CL and actor Lee Ha-nee — who were referred to prosecutors for operating independent labels without proper registration.
Actor Gang Dong-won was cleared by police of similar allegations, citing that he did not partake in his label’s management. The Culture Ministry conducted a nationwide compliance campaign through the end of last year to urge agencies to complete the required registration.
