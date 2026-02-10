Civic group files complaint against tax official, reporter over actor Cha Eun-woo controversy
Published: 10 Feb. 2026, 17:58
A civic group filed a criminal complaint against a reporter and a tax official over the alleged leak of tax audit information involving singer and actor Cha Eun-woo after reports emerged that the National Tax Service (NTS) had notified Cha of an additional tax assessment totaling around 20 billion won ($13.7 million).
The Korea Taxpayers' Association filed a complaint with the National Office of Investigation (NOI) under the National Police Agency against an unidentified tax official accused of leaking taxation information related to Cha's tax audit and the reporter who first reported it, the group said on Tuesday.
The group cited violations of the Personal Information Protection Act and criminal law provisions on breach of confidentiality as reasons for the complaint.
“The accused violated the confidentiality principle guaranteed by the Framework Act on National Taxes and infringed on taxpayers’ rights by unlawfully disclosing detailed information related to Cha’s tax audit,” the group said. “Such leaks are a serious matter that could cause irreparable harm to the affected individual.”
The group emphasized that the complaint was not intended to defend or protect a specific person but to ensure taxation information is securely protected under all circumstances.
It also warned that unverified investigative or informational disclosures, as seen in the late actor Lee Sun-kyun’s case, can damage an individual’s reputation beyond recovery.
Public attention grew after it became known that Cha had recently been notified by the NTX of an income tax assessment of around 20 billion won, raising suspicions of tax evasion.
The issue centers on a corporation registered under the name of Cha’s parent, with which management service contracts were signed, allowing income to be taxed at the corporate tax rate rather than the top personal income tax rate of 45 percent.
The tax authorities reportedly determined that the corporation qualified as a paper company that did not provide substantive services.
Fantagio, Cha’s agency, said the key issue is whether the corporation established by the parent constitutes a legitimate subject of substantive taxation. It added that the matter has not been fully resolved and that it plans to actively present its case through lawful procedures regarding the interpretation and application of the law.
Cha, who is currently serving in the Army military band, addressed the issue directly through social media on Jan. 26.
“I sincerely bow my head in apology,” Cha wrote in a statement uploaded to Instagram. “This incident has led me to deeply reflect on whether my attitude toward fulfilling my duty as a citizen of Korea to pay taxes was strict enough, and I am genuinely remorseful.”
