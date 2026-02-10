Commemorative plaque unveiled to mark Washington site as Korea's first embassy location

A commemorative plaque was installed at the consular section building of the Korean Embassy in Washington on Monday to mark the historic building as the site of the Asian country's first-ever embassy.Under a Korea Heritage Service initiative, the plaque was attached to the building, which was established in 1949 to serve as Korea's first embassy."This place, a starting point for the Republic of Korea's diplomacy, is reborn as a space that bears the memories of numerous diplomats' devotions, responsibilities and sacrifices," current Korean Ambassador to the United States Kang Kyung-wha said, referring to Korea by its official name.At the site, eight Korean ambassadors served, including first Ambassador to the United States Chang Myon from 1949 to 1951 and Kim Dong-jo from 1967 to 1973.The top diplomats played a key role in crucial diplomatic campaigns, including securing international support for Korea during the 1950-53 Korean War.Yonhap