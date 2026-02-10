Downtown Starbucks taken over by suitcases, leaving customers with nowhere to sit
Published: 10 Feb. 2026, 14:57
「Suitcases, not customers, have recently been claiming most of the seats at a Starbucks near the U.S. Embassy in central Seoul's Gwanghwamun area.
Each morning, newly hired flight attendants leave large pieces of luggage on cafe chairs while attending visa interviews at the nearby embassy, effectively turning the store into an unofficial baggage storage room and leaving other customers without places to sit.
At around 7 a.m. on Monday, roughly 30 to 40 seats — about 80 percent of one seating area — were occupied by unattended bags, according to Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday. The luggage belonged to new employees of a Korean airline who ordered a limited number of drinks before heading to the embassy and returning about two hours later.
“About 30 people would show up, order only five to 10 drinks, then leave their bags and head out, returning about two hours later when the interviews ended,” said the store manager. “Staff say they’ve done this at least five times recently.”
The manager also said that when employees asked them to clear the seats for other customers, they responded, “We ordered drinks, so why are you saying that?”
“The group kept arguing with staff as if they had done nothing wrong,” said a bystander who witnessed the scene. “If someone had at least been sitting there, it would have been less infuriating.”
The U.S. Embassy restricts large bags, including suitcases, citing terrorism concerns. The fact that the flight attendants still arrived with luggage appears to reflect an airline workplace culture that encourages employees, even off duty, to follow dress and personal-item standards.
For group corporate visa interviews, companies often charter buses and provide luggage storage. However, the airline involved is reportedly no longer offering such support. The company, which was acquired by a rival carrier, posted a large deficit last year.
“We are sorry for causing inconvenience to customers and the store, and we promise to strengthen guidance and training for employees to prevent a repeat,” said the airline.
“The company advises customers to take their belongings with them if they plan to leave their seats for an extended time because of the risk of theft or loss,” said a source from Starbucks.
At Starbucks, where seating is available regardless of whether or not a customer places an order, complaints have also surfaced about patrons setting up desktop computers or printers, or putting up study-style partitions that inconvenience others.
In August 2025, Starbucks Korea headquarters sent a notice to stores nationwide restricting the use of four types of items, including personal desktop computers, printers, partitions and power strips. Under the policy, store partners verbally ask customers to stop if they use power strips to run excessive equipment such as computers or printers, or set up partitions on tables.
Starbucks also said that leaving personal items on tables for long periods while away or having one person occupy a table meant for multiple customers may inconvenience other patrons.
