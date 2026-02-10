 Fire breaks out after outdoor tank explodes at oil pipeline facility in North Gyeongsang
Fire breaks out after outdoor tank explodes at oil pipeline facility in North Gyeongsang

Published: 10 Feb. 2026, 08:28 Updated: 10 Feb. 2026, 08:40
 
A fire broke out after an outdoor tank exploded at a Daehan Oil Pipeline Corporation facility in Gyeongsan, North Gyeongsang, on Tuesday morning.
 
The fire began at around 8 a.m. at the Gyeongsan branch of the pipeline company located in Hayang-eup, Gyeongsan. 
 
The blaze began at the cover of the oil storage tank and has subsided as of press time. No injuries have been reported so far.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
