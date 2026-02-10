'Hanbok' in Hamyang
Published: 10 Feb. 2026, 19:54
Children at Seongmin Day Care Center in Hamyang, South Gyeongsang, dressed in colorful hanbok (traditional Korean attire), play with fake rice cakes as part of a festive activity on Feb. 10, one week ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, which falls on Feb. 17. Rice cake soup is traditionally eaten to mark the occasion. [HAMYANG COUNTY]
