'Hanbok' in Hamyang

Published: 10 Feb. 2026, 19:54
Children at Seongmin Day Care Center in Hamyang, South Gyeongsang, dressed in colorful hanbok (traditional Korean attire), play with fake rice cakes as part of a festive activity on Feb. 10, one week ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, which falls on Feb. 17. Rice cake soup is traditionally eaten to mark the occasion. [HAMYANG COUNTY]

