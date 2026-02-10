 Man stopped from boarding flight after police alerted of assisted suicide attempt
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Man stopped from boarding flight after police alerted of assisted suicide attempt

Published: 10 Feb. 2026, 13:12
A screen displaying departure times at Incheon International Airport is pictured on Jan. 14 in this file photo unrelated to the story. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

A screen displaying departure times at Incheon International Airport is pictured on Jan. 14 in this file photo unrelated to the story. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
A man was stopped from boarding an international flight on Monday after his family alerted authorities that he was attempting to travel abroad to seek assisted suicide, according to police.
 
The man's family made a report to police at around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, saying that he "is trying to leave the country to end his life," the Incheon International Airport Police Corps said on Tuesday.
 

Related Article

 
The man had been diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis and was scheduled to depart at 12:05 p.m. on Monday on a flight bound for Paris.
 
Police approached the man at around 10 a.m. before departure. He told officers “my health is not good, so I wanted to take one last trip,” and police initially allowed him to proceed, offcials said.
 
At around 11:50 a.m., the family contacted police again, saying they had found a letter written in the form of a will.
 
Police then took emergency measures to delay the aircraft’s takeoff, removed the man from the plane and conducted a prolonged interview before handing him over to his family.
 
Authorities believe the man planned to travel from Paris to Switzerland, where assisted suicide is permitted under limited conditions, including for foreign nationals. In Switzerland, euthanasia in which a physician directly administers lethal drugs is illegal. Assisted suicide, however, has been allowed since 1942 as long as there is no profit motive and the person seeking death is judged to be mentally competent.
 
"After the letter was discovered, we delayed the flight as an emergency measure and carried out an in-depth interview," a police official said. "An officer of a similar age spoke with him at length, which allowed us to prevent his departure."
 
If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191 or the Crisis Counseling Center at 1577-0199. The Seoul Global Center offers English-language counseling, contact 02-2075-4180 (+1) to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
tags korea flight airport

More in Social Affairs

More than 27 million expected to travel nationwide during Lunar New Year holiday

Man stopped from boarding flight after police alerted of assisted suicide attempt

Police request arrest warrants for Saekdongwon head, staff members over sexual assault allegations

Fire at Daehan Oil Pipeline Corporation facility contained with no injuries reported

Commemorative plaque unveiled to mark Washington site as Korea's first embassy location

Related Stories

'It's the first time I've seen so many people': Gimhae Airport lines a nightmare ahead of Lunar New Year

Muan residents rebuke proposal to shift international flights to Gwangju Airport

Heavy snowfall causes flight, travel chaos in southern areas of Korea

Man who caused disturbance, demanded parachute on flight gets year in prison

Parking passengers

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)