More than 27 million expected to travel nationwide during Lunar New Year holiday

More than 27 million people are expected to travel nationwide during the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday, according to the transport ministry Tuesday.An estimated 27.8 million people will travel during the six-day period from Friday to Feb. 18, according to The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport. The six-day period has been designated as a special transportation period where enhanced special transportation and safety measures will be conducted.“Average daily traffic volume during the holiday period is projected at 8.34 million trips,” the ministry said.Due to the shorter holiday period compared to last year, the estimated total number of travelers is expected to drop 13.3 percent this year. However daily average traffic is anticipated to increase by 9.3 percent, also due to the shorter and more compressed holiday period.To accommodate the expected surge in movement, the government plans to strengthen traffic congestion management, enhance safety controls and expand public transportation services nationwide during the holiday.Additional support measures such as special expressway toll exemptions and expanded rest area operations will be introduced to reinforce safe travels.Yonhap