Special education teacher's death recognized as work-related by Veterans Affair Ministry
Published: 10 Feb. 2026, 17:27
Korea’s veterans authority has legally recognized the death of an Incheon special education teacher as a work-related one of a civil servant, extending state compensation to his family, a civic group said on Tuesday.
After reviewing findings from the Incheon Metropolitan City Office of Education and other materials, the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs concluded that a link clearly existed between the late Kim Dong-wook’s duties and his death, according to a civic committee investigating the teacher's death.
Under Korean law, the status for work-related death applies to public officials who die from injuries or illnesses caused by their duties and allows their families to receive veterans’ compensation.
Kim had already been recognized as having died in the line of duty by the Ministry of Personnel Management in September last year. The latest designation establishes state-level responsibility and provides additional compensation to his family.
The late teacher ran a special education class that exceeded the official enrollment limit. He oversaw eight students and his weekly teaching load — which included administrative work — reached up to 29 hours, according to people who worked with Kim.
Kim was found dead at his home on Oct. 24, 2024, after struggling under what the committee described as an excessive workload.
Despite the Veterans Affairs Ministry's decision, the committee criticized education authorities for their lack of accountability.
“The state has officially recognized the teacher’s death as a public sacrifice, but the city education office has continued to evade responsibility, including by failing to disclose specific disciplinary measures after deciding to discipline five related officials,” a committee spokesperson said.
BY KO SEUNG-PYO [[email protected]]
