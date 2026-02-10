Two Army officers die in Gapyeong helicopter crash
Published: 10 Feb. 2026, 19:31
Two warrant officers who were killed in the crash of a Cobra helicopter, an AH-1S, were recognized as having died in the line of duty, the Army announced Tuesday.
The military said that a preliminary review was held by a service casualty review committee at the Army headquarters on Tuesday morning, which concluded that warrant officers Jeong Sang-geun and Jang Hui-seong were killed while performing official duties.
A Cobra helicopter belonging to an Army aviation unit crashed into a river around 11:04 a.m. Monday, while conducting emergency procedures training in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi. Emergency procedures training simulates unexpected situations such as an engine shutdown during flight and involves practicing responses to emergencies, including reducing engine power.
As a result of the crash, Jeong, the main pilot in his 50s, and Jang, the co-pilot in his 30s, were transported to a hospital in unresponsive states but later died.
“We will honor the noble dedication of our fallen soldiers,” the Army said. “We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and will do our utmost to provide the necessary honors and support.”
Their funerals will be held as Army funerals overseen by the Army chief of staff. The funeral ceremony is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Armed Forces Capital Hospital funeral hall.
Earlier Tuesday, President Lee Jae Myung wrote on X, formerly Twitter, offering condolences and a sense of sorrow for the deaths.
“I bow my head in respect for the noble sacrifice of warrant officers who lost their lives while carrying out a training mission in harsh weather conditions,” Lee wrote. The president also pledged appropriate honors and support for their families.
“I will always remember that our peaceful daily lives today rest upon the dedication and sacrifice of true soldiers,” Lee added. “While it is impossible to fully comprehend the families’ grief, there would be no neglect in providing proper honors and support.”
Following the accident, the Army immediately grounded all helicopters of the same model and has formed a 32-member central accident investigation committee, chaired by acting Army Aviation Commander Park Min-sang, to investigate the accident site and the surrounding area.
The Army said it is investigating the cause while keeping all possibilities open, including potential mechanical defects.
The aging of the aircraft has been pointed to as a fundamental cause from both inside and outside the military. The AH-1S model involved in the crash was introduced in 1988 and is nearing 40 years in service.
The Army currently operates about 60 of the helicopters and plans to retire them sequentially starting in 2028.
