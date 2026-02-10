First rice planting of the year

Participants plant rice seedlings during the season’s first transplanting event for “Icheon Rice,” a premium local brand, in a greenhouse paddy field in Anpyeong-ri, Hobeop-myeon, Icheon, Gyeonggi, on Feb. 10. Rice cultivation begins with seedling preparation in greenhouses before transplanting to paddies, followed by cultivation and harvesting in autumn. The early planting, conducted inside vinyl houses, reflects efforts to overcome unusually cold weather and secure stable production. [YONHAP]