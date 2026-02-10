Where Takaichi's dominance is headed

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Niigata Prefecture, which faces the East Sea, has long been considered an opposition stronghold in Japan. In single-member lower house districts, opposition and independent candidates defeated the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) by margins of 5–0 in 2024 and 4–2 in both 2021 and 2017. The pattern was striking, given that the region is Japan’s largest rice-producing area and the political base of former Prime Minister Kakuei Tanaka, a symbol of LDP politics.That pattern changed dramatically in Sunday's general election, when the LDP reclaimed all five seats. The reversal reflected a broader national trend.The ruling party swept the Tokyo metropolitan area, including Tokyo and neighboring Kanagawa and Saitama prefectures, and lost only one seat in Chiba. With 316 seats, the LDP secured more than two-thirds of the 465-member House of Representatives. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s popularity has reshaped Japan’s political landscape.The election signals the emergence of a period of dominance comparable to former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s long tenure from 2012 to 2020. A stronger security posture, sometimes described as “Abenomics for security” or Abe-style conservatism, is returning in a new form.Within the LDP, the result marks a shift from the more moderate leadership associated with former prime ministers Fumio Kishida and Shigeru Ishiba toward a more hawkish conservative line. Conservative voters who had drifted away from the party appear to have returned, reinforcing this transition.The LDP has historically maintained power by reshaping its internal leadership balance. Rising tensions with China, particularly over a potential contingency involving Taiwan, have also heightened voters' national security concerns. Public anxiety in times of uncertainty often favors decisive leadership.Takaichi’s decisive victory is expected to accelerate longstanding goals within the conservative camp. She described the election as a judgment on bold policies that have divided public opinion. The political environment has also shifted with a change in coalition dynamics. The Komeito party, which emphasized a pacifist platform, has been replaced by the more hawkish Japan Innovation Party as a governing partner. Observers say this could reduce internal constraints on security policy.Several policy changes are now under discussion. One is a review of Japan’s Three Non-Nuclear Principles, adopted in 1967, which prohibit the possession, production or introduction of nuclear weapons. Takaichi has already signaled her intention to revise the country’s key security documents, including the National Security Strategy. Although these documents are typically updated about once a decade, the proposed revision would come only a few years after the last update.The most sensitive issue concerns whether to reinterpret the prohibition on the introduction of nuclear weapons. Takaichi has previously raised the need for discussion, while the Japan Innovation Party has advocated nuclear sharing arrangements. Easing restrictions on defense equipment exports is also likely to follow.Another priority is strengthening intelligence capabilities. Plans are advancing to establish a national intelligence organization under the Prime Minister’s Office, alongside the National Security Secretariat. Takaichi has also expressed interest in creating a foreign intelligence agency and strengthening counterespionage legislation. These issues are politically sensitive and likely to generate debate.Constitutional revision remains a long-term goal, but the ruling camp lacks the two-thirds majority in the upper house required to initiate amendments. The government may instead focus on building public support ahead of the next upper house election in two years. The long-discussed concept of Japan as a “normal country,” capable of exercising broader security roles, could become more clearly defined.For Korea, the key question is how these changes will affect bilateral relations. A more mature and stable partnership will depend in part on how Japan explains its security agenda as policies move forward.At present, shuttle diplomacy between the leaders of the two countries has been institutionalized. The Lee Jae Myung administration’s pragmatic approach toward Japan also appears steady. People-to-people ties remain strong, with annual visits between the two countries surpassing 13 million, and Korean cultural content widely consumed in Japan.The next challenge lies in expanding cooperation beyond cultural exchange to mutually beneficial economic collaboration.A broader vision for bilateral relations may also be needed. The normalization of diplomatic ties in 1965 reflected the Cold War environment, while the 1998 Korea-Japan Joint Declaration symbolized a post–Cold War partnership. Today, the strategic environment is shaped by U.S.-China rivalry, China’s growing influence and signs of U.S. retrenchment.As alliance dynamics evolve, closer strategic coordination between Korea and Japan is becoming increasingly important. Building mutual trust and advancing shared interests, step by step, may be essential to shaping a new framework for cooperation over the coming decades.