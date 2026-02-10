Repeated dismissals and acquittals raise questions about special counsel

Key charges brought by the special counsel investigating allegations related to former first lady Kim Keon Hee are failing to gain recognition in court. A series of dismissals, in particular, is raising concerns about the scope of the investigation and the prosecution strategy adopted by the independent counsel.On Feb. 9, the Seoul Central District Court’s Criminal Division 26, presided over by Chief Judge Lee Hyun-kyung, delivered a partial acquittal and dismissed several charges against Kim Ye-seong, who was known to have served as a close aide to the first lady. The court cited insufficient evidence for the acquitted charges. It also ruled that the remaining embezzlement allegations were not sufficiently linked to Kim Keon Hee.A dismissal differs from a simple acquittal. Rather than ruling on the substance of the case, the court determined that the special counsel lacked the authority to bring the charges in the first place.A similar ruling was issued on Jan. 22 by the Seoul Central District Court’s Criminal Division 22, led by Chief Judge Cho Hyung-woo, in a case related to the Yangpyeong expressway controversy. A senior official at the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, who had been indicted on bribery charges, also received a dismissal.The court noted that while the special counsel may have had grounds to begin the investigation based on a possible connection to the expressway issue, it later became clear that the matters were unrelated. At that point, the judges said, the case should have been transferred to an agency with proper jurisdiction. The ruling suggests that the investigation exceeded the limits set by law.Such findings are likely to fuel criticism that the special counsel engaged in excessive or unrelated investigations. During the probe into the expressway route change, controversy also arose after a Yangpyeong County official died by suicide, prompting allegations of coercive investigative practices.In another case, former prosecutor Kim Sang-min was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for one year, after being indicted on charges that he delivered an expensive painting to the first lady in exchange for support for a parliamentary candidacy. However, the court found him not guilty of the alleged art lobbying and convicted him only of receiving an illegal donation of 42 million won ($28,650) from a business owner.The painting itself had been at the center of controversy over whether it was the work of artist Lee Ufan. Questions also remain about the fact that the artwork was kept by the first lady’s brother. Even so, criminal convictions require sufficient evidence, raising doubts about the special counsel’s evidence-gathering and charging decisions.A second comprehensive special counsel investigation is expected to begin soon after the ruling party passed related legislation on its own. As the new probe gets underway, concerns are growing that politically driven investigations could lead to excessive, unrelated or poorly prepared cases.To maintain public trust, the next investigation will need to adhere strictly to legal boundaries and focus on substantiated evidence rather than broad or politically sensitive lines of inquiry.