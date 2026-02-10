Underdog’s silver shows Olympic meaning in the AI era

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

A silver medal awarded at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Sunday felt like a scene from a drama. Snowboarder Kim Sang-kyum won Korea’s first medal in the men’s parallel giant slalom, surprising many as an athlete long regarded as an underdog.Kim, now 37, was competing in his fourth consecutive Olympics. Despite his experience, his previous best finish had been 15th. Few expected him to stand on the podium at this stage of his career.His achievement was the result of years of persistence. As a child, Kim began snowboarding to overcome asthma. At a time when the sport had little institutional support in Korea and no corporate teams, he worked temporary construction jobs to pay for training. Driven simply by a desire to keep riding, he endured years of obscurity before reaching the Olympic podium.In the final, Kim missed the gold medal by just 0.19 seconds. Rather than showing disappointment, he expressed sincere joy and bowed deeply to his family and teammates who had supported him. The moment stood out as a reminder of the spirit of sportsmanship.Another powerful story unfolded on the alpine skiing course. Lindsey Vonn, the American skiing legend, returned at age 41 to compete in her fifth Olympics despite a history of serious injuries. While attempting to become the oldest medalist in alpine skiing, she suffered another major injury and was airlifted to a hospital.Even during the evacuation, Vonn encouraged her teammate, Breezy Johnson, who went on to win the gold medal. Some observers questioned whether her attempt was reckless, but her determination to push her limits and her support for a teammate left a strong impression.These unscripted moments highlight the enduring meaning of the Olympics in the age of AI. At a time when social media is filled with polished videos and narratives generated by AI, the Games present the raw reality of human effort, failure, uncertainty and triumph.Kim’s precise board control, refined through years outside the spotlight, and Vonn’s willingness to risk injury to push her limits represent qualities that cannot be replicated by machines. They reflect experience shaped by time, hardship and personal conviction.As AI technology becomes more advanced, it is increasingly capable of producing convincing images, stories and even simulations of human achievement. Yet the emotional weight of genuine struggle and the unpredictability of real competition remain uniquely human.