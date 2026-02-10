 Korea to play Ivory Coast in pre-World Cup away friendly
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Football

print dictionary print

Korea to play Ivory Coast in pre-World Cup away friendly

Published: 10 Feb. 2026, 19:05
The Korean men's national football team waves to fans after beating Ghana in a friendly at Seoul World Cup Stadium in western Seoul on Nov. 18, 2025. [YONHAP]

The Korean men's national football team waves to fans after beating Ghana in a friendly at Seoul World Cup Stadium in western Seoul on Nov. 18, 2025. [YONHAP]

 
The Korean men's national football team will play against the Ivory Coast in an away friendly in March in preparation for the FIFA World Cup, the national football federation announced Tuesday.
 
The Korea Football Association (KFA) announced that the two teams will compete in an undetermined venue set to be near London at 2 p.m. on March 28, marking the first of two matches for the Taeguk Warriors during the international break from March 23 to 31.
 

Related Article

 
Korea will also play against Austria in Vienna at 8:45 p.m. on March 31, according to a KFA announcement in January.
 
Korea's World Cup team, led by coach Hong Myung-bo, will face Mexico, South Africa and a European playoff winner that will be decided in March.
 
The announcement comes as good news as the KFA had been seeking to schedule a match against an African team, and the Ivory Coast, which rank 37 in the world, are also headed toward the World Cup.
 
Korea, who rank 22nd in the FIFA rankings, have previously competed against the African side in March 2010, with Korea winning 2-0.

Yonhap
tags football world cup

More in Football

Korea to play Ivory Coast in pre-World Cup away friendly

Yongin FC Technical Director Lee Dong-gook receives Brand Laureate Awards

China bans 73 people from football for life in latest anticorruption controversy

Fulham has interest in KRC Genk's Oh Hyeon-gyu, would make him second Korean in Premier League

Ex-FIFA president Sepp Blatter joins those calling for boycott of World Cup in U.S.

Related Stories

Gearing up

FIFA accused of 'monumental betrayal' over latest World Cup ticket prices

‘I should live like Son’: Footballer's positive vibes go viral after grass comment

S. Korean training camp opens for East Asian football tournament

North Korea end World Cup qualifiers without a win
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)