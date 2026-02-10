Ice dancers miss out on free dance, remain grateful for Olympic experience

Even after an unexpected mistake cost them a chance to skate one more time at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics this week, ice dancers Hannah Lim and Quan Ye still felt grateful for the opportunity to compete here in northern Italy.Lim and Quan scored their career-low 64.69 points in the rhythm dance at Milano Ice Skating Arena on Monday. With the top 20 couples out of 23 progressing to the free dance for Wednesday, Lim and Quan finished 22nd.Quan lost his balance and stumbled trying to perform twizzles early in the program. It could only be described as a "rookie mistake," akin to a hockey goalie letting a soft shot through the five-hole in his first game.To their credit, Lim and Quan skated a fine program the rest of the way, just not well enough to overcome that early miscue."The mistake was disappointing, but I am still very happy," Lim said. "We felt so much energy when we did our run-through, and I am satisfied with the way we danced."Asked how she and her partner were able to stay focused the rest of the way, Lim said, "I tried to speak to him with my eyes that it was okay and we could still do this."I'm really grateful that we're here at the Olympics and that was just our goal," Lim continued. "So I'm just really touched that we're here."Quan said he was "pretty disappointed" but added: "I think overall, the rest of the program I feel like I still did my best and I did what I usually could do for the rest. So at least I'm proud that it didn't affect the rest of the program."Lim is a Canadian native with dual citizenship who has chosen to represent South Korea, the country of her parents' birth, internationally. Quan, born in Iceland and raised in Canada, obtained his South Korean passport through naturalization in December 2024. They have been competing together since their junior days in 2019.Both skaters said they will leave Italy with nothing but fond memories."Very special, for sure," Quan said of his first Olympics. "Maybe a little bit more nervous for me, but overall I feel like the crowd was awesome. The energy was great."Lim chimed in: "When I was on the ice and I saw the [Olympic] rings, I was just taking it in, and I only felt super grateful, honestly."Yonhap