Lee Na-hyun, Kim Min-sun set sights on 500-meter medal after missing podium in 1,000 meters

Speed skaters Lee Na-hyun and Kim Min-sun both walked away from their first races of the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Monday feeling confident they can reach the podium in their next event.In the women's 1,000 meters at Milano Speed Skating Stadium in northern Italy, Lee finished ninth with a time of 1:15.76. Kim clocked 1:16.24 to rank 18th.Lee became the first Korean to crack the top 10 in this race. While she said it was "a meaningful accomplishment," Lee was already looking ahead to her main event, the 500 meters, scheduled for Sunday."If I can keep putting in the work, I feel like I can push for a medal in the 500 meters," Lee said. "Honestly, I thought I could finish as high as seventh. I put a lot of thought into how I should skate here. Once I returned to the athletes' village, I have to wind down a little and watch the race again to start building strategies for the 500 meters."Lee said she felt inspired after watching two Dutch skaters, Jutta Leerdam and Femke Kok, break Olympic records only minutes apart.First, it was Kok crossing the line in 1:12.59 to take the top spot. But Leerdam, skating in the final pair alongside the defending champion and the former Olympic record holder from Japan, Miho Takagi, topped Kok with a time of 1:12.31."I learned a great deal just by watching them skate," Lee said. "I realized just how much harder I have to work, and I felt extra motivated to stand on the podium."Kim saw the silver lining from what on the surface appeared to be a disappointing race. Her time on Monday was her second-slowest time in five major international competitions this season.Still, Kim said she was pleased with the way she covered the first 200 meters. Her split of 17.83 seconds was the fifth-best mark in the field."I wanted to post a good time over the early stretch and I felt like I accomplished that goal," Kim said. "I am feeling confident that I can have a pretty good race in the 500 meters, which is my main event."Kim admitted skating in the 1,000 meters was merely part of her preparation for the 500 meters."My ultimate goal is to win a medal in the 500 meters, and I tried to use this race to help me accomplish that objective," Kim said. "I've been having difficulties with my start all season but I am satisfied with the way this race went today. My hard work paid off a little bit today."