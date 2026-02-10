Silver medalist snowboarder Kim Sang-kyum returns home to an emotional welcome
Published: 10 Feb. 2026, 16:07
Snowboarder Kim Sang-kyum, who won Korea’s first medal at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, returned home on Tuesday to an emotional welcome.
Kim, who captured silver in the men’s parallel giant slalom, arrived at Incheon International Airport after completing his Olympic schedule. Eight family members greeted him with applause. His father-in-law unfurled a handmade congratulatory banner, and his wife placed a flower garland around his neck and handed him a bouquet.
“Since the Olympics took place in another region, I felt a bit less pressure than I did in Pyeongchang,” Kim said, speaking to reporters at the airport. “I’m happy and grateful that I won this medal.”
Kim earned the silver medal at Livigno Snow Park in Italy on Sunday, finishing behind Austria’s Benjamin Karl by 0.19 seconds in the final.
This marked the first medal for the Korean delegation at this year's Games, and Korea’s 400th Olympic medal across both the Summer and Winter Games. It was also the first medal won by a Korean athlete in skiing or snowboarding at a Winter Olympics hosted overseas.
Born in 1989, Kim is a pioneer of the event in Korea, as he was the first Korean to compete in the parallel giant slalom at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. After placing 17th at Sochi, 15th at Pyeongchang in 2018 and 24th at Beijing in 2022, he reached the podium on his fourth try.
He even took on a day job to sustain his athletic career.
“When things weren't going well, if he asked me to curse at him [to motivate him], I did,” his wife said. “We held on [...] and I think all that [hard work] came together to bring this result.”
“Thank you for not giving up and for fighting until the end,” she said, breaking down in tears.
Kim is already looking ahead. He is set to compete at the 2026 Visa FIS Snowboard Alpine World Cup in Krynica, Poland, on Feb. 28. “The goal now is obviously winning gold,” he said.
When reporters asked about his age, he said, “Roland Fischnaller, whom I faced in the quarterfinals, was born in 1980, and I believe he’s been to the Olympics six or seven times. I don’t think age matters anymore.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)