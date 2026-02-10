Yu Seung-eun claims Korea's second snowboard medal at Winter Olympics
Published: 10 Feb. 2026, 09:00
Korea won a medal in snowboarding for the second straight day at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Monday, with 18-year-old Yu Seung-eun claiming the bronze medal in the women's big air event.
By scoring 171.00 points — the sum of her two best scores after three attempts at Livigno Snow Park in Livigno, Italy, Yu became the first Korean woman to win an Olympic medal in snowboarding.
Japan's Kokomo Murase won gold, and New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski Synnott won silver in the same event.
Yu's victory gave Korea its second snowboarding medal and its second medal following the silver medal by Kim Sang-kyum in the men's parallel giant slalom Sunday.
Before this year, Korea had won just one medal in snowboarding: a silver by Lee Sang-ho in the men's parallel giant slalom at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games.
Speed skater Lee Na-hyun finished ninth in the women's 1,000-meter at Milano Speed Skating Stadium in Milan on Monday with a time of 1:15.76. She is the first Korean to end up inside the top 10 in this event.
Lee's teammate Kim Min-sun ranked 18th at 1:16.24.
Also on Monday, Korea dropped its final match of the mixed doubles curling tournament.
Kim Seon-yeong and Jeong Yeong-seok fell to Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten of Norway by 8-5 at Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. Korea led the match 5-2 through five ends, but then Norway scored six unanswered points to deny Korea its fourth straight victory.
Kim and Jeong finished the competition in ninth place among 10 teams with a 3-6 record, better than only Estonia.
In figure skating, Hannah Lim and Quan Ye ranked 22nd, second from last, with a career-low 64.69 points. By failing to crack the top 20, they will not get to perform their free dance.
Korean athletes are set to compete in short track speed skating, cross-country skiing, freestyle skiing and the biathlon on Tuesday.
