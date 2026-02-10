 Black Eagles aerobatic team performs to 'Golden' at Saudi air show
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Black Eagles aerobatic team performs to 'Golden' at Saudi air show

Published: 10 Feb. 2026, 15:30
The Korean Air Force's Black Eagles aerobatic flight team performs at the World Defense Show in Riyadh on Feb. 9. [YONHAP]

The Korean Air Force's Black Eagles aerobatic flight team performs at the World Defense Show in Riyadh on Feb. 9. [YONHAP]

 
The Korean Air Force's aerobatic flight team performed to the Grammy-winning hit "Golden" (2025) in the skies above Saudi Arabia earlier this week, in what marked its inaugural participation in a defense show held in the Middle East.
 
In addition to performing to the original soundtrack of the Netflix sensation "KPop Demon Hunters" (2025) the Black Eagles team showcased a series of complex maneuvering skills, such as 360-degree turns and symmetric maneuvers, to the Korean folk song "Arirang" on Monday, according to officials.
 

Related Article

The team's 30-minute performance took place as part of the World Defense Show underway in Riyadh through Thursday, one of the biggest defense exhibitions in the region, where some 40 Korean companies are showcasing their key weapons systems this year.
 
The Air Force deployed nine T-50B aircraft, four C-130 transport planes and some 120 personnel for the 11,300-kilometer (7,021-mile) flight from Korea to Saudi Arabia for the defense show.
 
As part of the journey, the team made layovers in Japan, the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, India and Oman. The itinerary drew attention as the Black Eagles refueled and held exchange events with Japan's Blue Impulse aerobatic flight team for the first time in what were seen as efforts to improve military ties between the two nations.

Yonhap
tags Korea Black Eagles Saudi Arabia Golden Aerobatic flight

More in World

Black Eagles aerobatic team performs to 'Golden' at Saudi air show

Korea will stage yearlong series of cultural events in France to celebrate 140th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Landmark trial accusing social media companies of addicting children to their platforms begins

Korea reviews potential U.S. investment projects as National Assembly prepares for legislation

Red Cross Middle East chief hopes Korea serves as 'voice of humanity' in conflict zones

Related Stories

Kids' show

Flying high

Air Force aerobatics

Riyadh Air orders 25 Airbus A350-1000 jets

President Yoon says defense industry cooperation with Saudi Arabia will strengthen bilateral ties
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)