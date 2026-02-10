Black Eagles aerobatic team performs to 'Golden' at Saudi air show

The Korean Air Force's aerobatic flight team performed to the Grammy-winning hit "Golden" (2025) in the skies above Saudi Arabia earlier this week, in what marked its inaugural participation in a defense show held in the Middle East.In addition to performing to the original soundtrack of the Netflix sensation "KPop Demon Hunters" (2025) the Black Eagles team showcased a series of complex maneuvering skills, such as 360-degree turns and symmetric maneuvers, to the Korean folk song "Arirang" on Monday, according to officials.The team's 30-minute performance took place as part of the World Defense Show underway in Riyadh through Thursday, one of the biggest defense exhibitions in the region, where some 40 Korean companies are showcasing their key weapons systems this year.The Air Force deployed nine T-50B aircraft, four C-130 transport planes and some 120 personnel for the 11,300-kilometer (7,021-mile) flight from Korea to Saudi Arabia for the defense show.As part of the journey, the team made layovers in Japan, the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, India and Oman. The itinerary drew attention as the Black Eagles refueled and held exchange events with Japan's Blue Impulse aerobatic flight team for the first time in what were seen as efforts to improve military ties between the two nations.Yonhap