Korea will stage yearlong series of cultural events in France to celebrate 140th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Korea will stage a yearlong series of cultural exchange events across France to mark the 140th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries, the culture ministry said Tuesday.Under the theme of “creativity, opportunity and solidarity,” the program will feature exhibitions, performances and a range of other events aimed at showcasing the past, present and future of Korean culture, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.In the visual arts sector, major French cultural institutions will host exhibitions by leading Korean artists. The ongoing “Colors of Korea” modern and digital art exhibition has been running since October 2025 at the Korean Cultural Center in France. From April to June, the Fondation Fiminco will present a solo exhibition by Korean media artist Kang Yi-yun as well as a group show by young artists.The Musée Guimet (National Museum of Asian Arts) in Paris will hold a series of high-profile exhibitions showcasing Korean culture, including “The Secret of Korean Beauty: From Joseon to K-Beauty” (March-July), “Silla: Gold and Sacredness” (May-August) and “Illusion of Knowledge: The Trompe-l'Oeil Art of Korean Painting” (September 2026-January 2027).Performing arts exchanges are also planned.On May 23, a number of Korean cultural performances will take place at major museums and galleries across Paris to coincide with the European Night of Museums. In July, the Avignon Festival will feature Korean as its official guest language, presenting leading theater plays and dance works, as well as literary and culinary side events.In October, the Chatelet Theater will host a break dance competition between Korean and French street dance crews.In the content sector, in March Korea will be the guest country at the 2026 Series Mania, an annual international festival dedicated to TV series, and will also run a promotion booth for Korean films at the Cannes Film Market in May. Other events include the “Concept Korea” fashion showcase during Paris Fashion Week in March and September, a Korea-France tourism B2B event in June and a bilateral publishing exchange program throughout the year.“The anniversary events will offer a meaningful opportunity for both peoples to deepen mutual understanding and friendship,” a ministry official said. “We hope it can be a chance to share the appeal of K-culture more widely in France and further strengthen cultural ties between the two nations.”Yonhap