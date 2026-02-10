Red Cross Middle East chief hopes Korea serves as 'voice of humanity' in conflict zones

The Middle East director of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has expressed hope that Korea can play a role in upholding international humanitarian law in conflict zones across the world as "a voice of humanity."Nicolas Von Arx, an ICRC regional director, voiced the call in an interview with Yonhap News Agency on Monday while visiting Korea to brief officials on humanitarian situations in the Middle East and discuss cooperation."I think Korea has a voice that is heard. Korea is listened to precisely because it doesn't have specific interest in those conflict areas where we work," Von Arx said. "I think Korea can play a role [...] in order to uphold international humanitarian law [...] to be a voice for humanity within conflict zones."The ICRC regional director's call came amid a humanitarian crisis in the Middle East, particularly in the Gaza Strip, where a volatile cease-fire has barely halted fighting between Israel and Hamas.Von Arx described the situation in Gaza as "a humanitarian wasteland," citing a new Israeli law requiring humanitarian organizations working in Gaza to provide staff information, which he said led to the deregistration of 37 international nongovernmental organizations, including Doctors Without Borders."That will only aggravate the already dire situation of the Palestinian population in Gaza," he said."Even though active hostilities have stopped, there is still so much to do in order to get Gaza Strip back," he said, citing basic issues such as health care, electricity, vital infrastructure and education as areas where urgent humanitarian aid is needed most.In such conflict zones, international humanitarian law serves as the "only thing that protects the civilian population," he emphasized.Von Arx also expressed hope Korea would join a global initiative on international humanitarian law, which the ICRC launched in 2024, to strengthen support for the law, saying he plans to convey the message in meetings with Korean officials. Around 100 countries have jointed the initiative, he said."We're very happy for Korea to be in (the ICRC's Donor Support Group) and we really hope that Korea will stay in there," the official also said, referring to Seoul's presence among the ICRC's major donor countries.Asked how to address two North Korean soldiers captured by and held by Ukraine during its war with Russia, the official refused to discuss the issue, saying it falls outside his areas of responsibility. He only emphasized the need to confirm the will of any prisoners."The Geneva Convention [...] this is basically what is applicable to those two Koreans held in Ukraine," he said, adding that the ICRC asks prisoners about their will when carrying out prisoner exchanges.The Third Geneva Convention of 1949 governs the treatment and release of prisoners captured in armed conflicts.Yonhap