 Exports up 44.4% during first 10 days of February on robust chip demand
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Exports up 44.4% during first 10 days of February on robust chip demand

Published: 11 Feb. 2026, 11:25
Containers for exports and imports are piled at a pier in the southeastern port city of Busan on Jan. 1, 2024. [YONHAP]

Containers for exports and imports are piled at a pier in the southeastern port city of Busan on Jan. 1, 2024. [YONHAP]

 
Korea's exports jumped 44.4 percent from a year earlier in the first 10 days of February, driven by strong demand for semiconductors, data showed Wednesday.
 
Outbound shipments reached $21.39 billion in the Feb. 1 to 10 period, compared with $14.81 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
 

Related Article

 
Imports went up 21.1 percent on-year to $20.74 billion during the period, resulting in a trade surplus of $64 million, the data showed.
 
The daily average volume of exports also advanced 34.8 percent on-year, while the number of working days during the period went up by 0.5 days from a year earlier to 7.5 days.
 
By item, exports of semiconductors surged 137.6 percent on-year to $6.73 billion amid the global AI boom.
 
Chip exports accounted for 31.5 percent of the country's total exports over the cited period, up 12.3 percentage points from the same period last year.
 
Exports of petroleum products jumped 40.1 percent to $1.52 billion.
 
But automobile exports went down 2.6 percent on-year to $1.35 billion, while shipments of vessels dipped 29 percent to $663 million.
 
By destination, exports to China, Korea's top trading partner, soared 54.1 percent on-year to $4.55 billion.
 
Shipments to the United States jumped 38.5 percent to $3.6 billion despite the tariff scheme by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, the data showed.
 
In January, exports expanded 33.9 percent from a year earlier to $65.85 billion on strong demand for semiconductors.
 

Yonhap
tags Korea exports imports trade China

More in Economy

Exports up 44.4% during first 10 days of February on robust chip demand

Korea adds 108,000 jobs in January, smallest growth in 13 months

Even before law passes, Seoul to create review groups for U.S. investment to reassure Washington

Exports rise, but polarization and major firm reliance grow

Korea faces shortages of crematoriums, older care facilities as society ages, warns BOK

Related Stories

Record chip shipments propel export growth for ninth straight month in June

Slow start for Korean exports in 2024 as EU shipments slide nearly 10%

Korean exports up 3.9% on year in first 20 days of August

Gov't opens urea reserves as shortage looms

Exports in April top $56 billion as growth streak hits 7 months
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)