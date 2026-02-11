 Gov't launches task force to manage prices directly affecting people's livelihoods
Published: 11 Feb. 2026, 11:56
Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol speaks during the meeting of a ministerial-level task force aimed at stabilizing consumer prices held at the government complex in Seoul on Feb. 11. [YONHAP]

 
The government on Wednesday launched a ministerial-level task force aimed at stabilizing consumer prices, particularly those directly affecting people's livelihoods, such as foodstuffs.
 
Consumer prices, a key gauge of inflation, rose 2 percent from a year earlier in January, partly supported by stable petroleum product prices.
 

"While consumer prices met the government's target of 2 percent in January, the cumulative impact of price increases over recent years has left the public still feeling a high cost-of-living burden," Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol said while presiding over the task force's inaugural meeting.
 
The minister emphasized that the government will conduct intensive inspections of essential goods, including foodstuffs, closely related to daily life.
 
The task force will be operated intensively during the first half of this year, the finance ministry said.
 
It will be chaired by Koo, with the head of the Fair Trade Commission serving as vice chair, and will consist of three teams to inspect unfair trade practices, monitor fraudulent receipt of policy support and review distribution structures.
 

Yonhap
