 KDI ups Korea's 2026 growth outlook to 1.9 percent, cites strong chip exports, consumer spending
Published: 11 Feb. 2026, 14:08
Containers ready for export are piled up at a port in Incheon on Feb. 1. [NEWS1]

Korea's state-run economic think tank on Wednesday raised its 2026 growth forecast for the domestic economy to 1.9 percent, citing strong semiconductor exports and a recovery in consumer spending.
 
The new projection by the Korea Development Institute (KDI) marks a 0.1 percentage-point increase from its November forecast.
 

"Despite potential setbacks from U.S. tariff increases and delayed recovery in construction investment, growth is expected to expand moderately this year, driven by robust semiconductor exports and a rebound in consumption," the KDI said in its latest report.
 
The revised forecast aligns broadly with estimates from other major institutions and the Korean government.
 
The International Monetary Fund projects real GDP growth of 1.9 percent, the Bank of Korea 1.8 percent and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development 2.1 percent.
 
Last month, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to raise tariffs on Korea, including duties on autos, lumber and pharmaceuticals, from 15 percent to 25 percent, citing delays in passing a special investment bill necessary to implement the countries' bilateral trade deal reached in October.
 
Looking ahead, the KDI said the full impact of U.S. tariff hikes could dampen overall export conditions, yet strong chip demand, fueled by optimism surrounding AI, is expected to sustain outbound shipments.
 
In addition, the effects of cumulative interest rate cuts are expected to support a recovery in consumer spending as real incomes improve.
 
"Rising semiconductor export prices and falling crude oil import prices are expected to boost purchasing power, leading to real gross domestic income growth exceeding that of real GDP," the KDI said.
 
Meanwhile, despite accumulated construction orders, delays in project launches due to the slowing local real estate market could postpone the recovery of construction investment, it noted.
 

Yonhap
tags Korea KDI Economy Consumer spending tariff GDP

