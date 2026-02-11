As the Olympics connect the world, Samsung links athletes with memories, translation assistance
Published: 11 Feb. 2026, 16:20
Samsung Electronics is upping its game at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, bringing athletes, fans and the community closer to the action with its mobile technology.
The official worldwide partner of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is contributing to the sporting festival with its technology, from broadcasting the opening ceremony with the Galaxy S25 Ultra to providing Galaxy AI-based translation services.
Samsung is also supporting fair play for Olympians by providing video replays on its monitors at short-track speed skating, offering video replays in real time to help precise and consistent Olympic judging.
Broadcasting opening ceremony with Galaxy S25 Ultra
On Feb. 6, Samsung Electronics broadcasted the opening ceremony at the 2026 Winter Olympics with the Galaxy S25 Ultra, providing viewers worldwide with a unique look at the festivities.
At Milan’s iconic San Siro stadium, the Korean tech giant connected an audience of approximately 75,000 people with around 3,500 Olympians and support staff marching in for the grand event through a collaboration with the Olympic Broadcasting Services.
The company installed 26 Galaxy S25 Ultra devices in the stands, near the parade entrance and adjacent to main broadcasting cameras. The devices captured the energy of the opening ceremony, from the excited crowd to emotional athletes.
“The Olympic Games are a celebration of human excellence and unity, bringing athletes and audiences together around the world,” said Yiannis Exarchos, the CEO of the Olympic broadcaster. “The Opening Ceremony embodies that spirit, and through our partnership with Samsung, we can capture dynamic perspectives that complement our core broadcast coverage. By embracing dedicated mobile storytelling and the way millions of fans experience the Games on their smartphones, we help global viewers feel closer to the energy and emotion of this historic moment.”
Olympians got in on the action too, recording the ceremony with Galaxy Z Flip7 Olympic Edition phones given to all athletes.
Galaxy Z Flip7 Olympic Edition delivers sporting spirit
On Jan. 27, Samsung Electronics unveiled its Galaxy Z Flip7 Olympic Edition produced exclusively for the athletes of the Milan-Cortina Games and the Paralympics.
The company started distributing the device on Jan. 30 to around 3,800 participants from 90 nations, offering them the chance to record and share moments from the Games, from entering the athletes’ village to medal ceremonies.
The phone will make its mark with the “Victory Selfie” campaign for the first time in Winter Olympic history, featuring selfies taken by medal winners using the Olympic edition of the Galaxy Z Flip 7, a continuation of the program that started in Paris in 2024, along with the “Victory Profile” containing diverse photos of athletes showcasing their passion and energy.
The shot is taken by professional photographers using a Galaxy S25 Ultra to capture not only the meaningful moments of the events but also the behind-the-scenes preparations and the individual journeys of competitors.
Samsung Electronics has partnered with nine national Olympic committees including Korea, the United States, Britain, Italy, France, Germany, Norway, the Netherlands and Sweden, with about 490 athletes participating in the Victory Profile campaign.
“At the center of the Olympics and Paralympics are athletes. As a global Olympic Partner, Samsung Electronics has supported each athlete’s journey to the Olympics through mobile technology for the past 30 years,” said Choi Seung-eun, the vice president of the mobile marketing center of Samsung Electronics’ Mobile Experience division. “We hope that athletes will share their moments with their family and fans through the Galaxy Olympic Edition in their own ways.”
The Galaxy Z Flip7 Olympic Edition is designed to commemorate the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics and is adopted with features that can help Olympians.
The blue back panel stands for the harmony and sportsmanship of the Olympics and the identity of Samsung Electronics. The golden metal frame symbolizes the athletes’ constant effort to reach the pinnacle of their sport and the moment they finally step on the podium.
The clear magnetic case offered with the device has a blue round magnet surrounded by a golden laurel wreath.
The wallpaper is also newly designed for Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics theme based on the figures on an ice rink symbolizing the Olympians’ sportsmanship and energy.
The Galaxy Z Flip7 Olympic Edition has on-device AI translation allowing every athlete to communicate without language barriers at anytime, anywhere.
Samsung has distributed smartphones to 850 volunteers, including Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE models mounted with Galaxy AI based translation features that can help intercommunication between athletes, staff and guests with 22 different languages.
Athletes can record memorable moments with a dual recording feature by taking a photo with both front and back cameras simultaneously capturing meaningful moments with family, friends, colleagues and fans taking the photo.
Furthermore, the Olympic edition incorporated various apps that can help athletes during the Games. Athletes can upload their profile card on the “Galaxy Athlete Card” and exchange them with other competitors. They can use the “Samsung Wallet” on Coca-Cola vending machines with an in-app pass. The “Now Brief” feature provides health data including sleep monitoring, along with the “Athlete 365” feature that pushes information about events and important notices.
The translation feature runs based on on-device AI without network and is anticipated to allow smooth operation during the Olympics, especially for games in mountainous regions.
Andrea Varnier, the CEO of Fondazione Milano Cortina 2026 said, “Preparing for the Olympics that is held across the largest area ever in Winter Games, Samsung Electronics has been a great help to us by connecting the regions systemically and supporting the overall operation with its innovative technology but still managed to make people-centered environment in this digital world.”
BY LEE DAHYUN [[email protected]]
