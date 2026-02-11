다시 찾아온 반도체 호황, 과거와 무엇이 어떻게 다를까
Published: 11 Feb. 2026, 07:00
지난해 8월 25일 미국 워싱턴에서 열린 한미 비즈니스 라운드테이블 중 이재용 삼성전자 회장(왼쪽)과 최태원 SK그룹 회장(오른쪽), 젠슨 황 엔비디아 최고경영자가 대화하고 있다. [대통령실 사진기자단]
Why the current chip boom, price surge will last longer than before
다시 찾아온 반도체 호황, 과거와 무엇이 어떻게 다를까
Monday, February 9, 2026
Korea’s semiconductor industry is riding a boom unlike anything in its history. What was once a cyclic business tied to smartphones and PCs has suddenly become the backbone of the global AI race, with Samsung Electronics and SK hynix sitting at the center of a global battle for computing power that is reshaping markets and investment flows worldwide.
cyclical: 순환하는, 주기적인
backbone: 핵심, 근간
reshape: (구조, 형태, 질서 등을) 재편하다
한국의 반도체 산업은 역사상 유례없는 호황을 맞고 있다. 한때 스마트폰과 PC 수요에 연동된, 전형적인 경기 순환 산업으로 여겨졌던 반도체는 이제 글로벌 인공지능(AI) 경쟁의 핵심 기반으로 떠올랐다. 이런 가운데 삼성전자와 SK하이닉스는 전 세계 시장과 투자 흐름을 재편하고 있는 컴퓨팅 파워 경쟁의 한가운데 서 있다.
The two memory giants, which together account for 36.9 percent on Kospi's total weight as of Friday, have driven the country's bourse to some of the world's highest gains this year.
account for: (비율, 부분을) 차지하다
weight: 비중
bourse: 증권시장
두 메모리 반도체 대기업은 금요일(2월 6일) 기준 코스피 전체 시가총액의 36.9%를 차지했으며, 올해 들어 한국 증시를 세계 최고 수준의 수익률을 기록한 시장으로 이끌었다.
Samsung Electronics historically became the first Korean company to surpass the 1-quadrillion-won market value mark as its shares climbed to a record 169,100 won on Wednesday, while SK hynix recently hit 909,000 won per share, lifting its market capitalization to 661 trillion won — nearly 10 times its peak in the last semiconductor upcycle in 2018.
surpass: 넘어서다, 돌파하다
peak: 정점, 최고점
upcycle: 호황기
삼성전자는 2월 4일 수요일 주가가 사상 최고치인 16만9100원까지 오르며, 한국 기업 중 최초로 시가총액 1000조원을 돌파했다. SK 하이닉스도 최근 주가가 90만9000원까지 상승, 시가총액이 661조원에 달해, 2018년 마지막 반도체 슈퍼사이클 정점 대비 약 10배 수준으로 커졌다.
Many analysts now argue that the current “semiconductor supercycle” is not a temporary surge but a new normal, forcing investors to rethink how they evaluate risk, profitability and long-term growth in the tech sector. Yet questions linger: When will Big Tech’s massive AI spending translate into real profits? And what happens to Korean chipmakers if the AI investment wave slows?
temporary: 일시적인
profitability: 수익성
linger: (의문, 문제 등이) 남다
많은 애널리스트들은 현재의 반도체 슈퍼사이클은 일시적인 급등이 아니라 뉴노멀이라며, 투자자들이 기술주 분야에서의 위험, 수익성, 장기 성장성을 평가하는 방식을 재고해야 한다고 주장한다. 그러나 빅테크의 막대한 AI 투자가 언제 실제 수익으로 이어질 것인지, 그리고 AI 투자 열풍이 둔화될 경우 한국 반도체 기업은 어떻게 될 것인지 등에 대한 의문은 여전히 남아 있다.
Beyond the worldwide scramble to secure supplies of high bandwidth memory (HBM), shortages in conventional dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash memory are also pushing prices higher as chipmakers prioritize AI-related products over consumer electronics. Despite bubble fears, both Samsung and SK hynix delivered record-breaking results in 2025, with SK hynix even surpassing Samsung in full-year operating profit for the first time, powered by high-margin products such as next-generation HBM and server DDR5.
scramble: 경쟁적으로 확보하다, 서둘러 움직이다
prioritize: 우선순위를 두다
high-margin: 고수익의
전세계적으로 고대역폭메모리(HBM) 확보 경쟁이 치열한 가운데, 기존의 D램과 낸드플래시 메모리 공급 부족도 가격 상승을 부추기고 있다. 반도체 업체들이 가전제품보다 AI 관련 제품을 우선시하고 있기 때문이다. 버블 우려에도 불구하고 삼성전자와 SK하이닉스는 2025년 모두 사상 최대 실적을 냈으며, SK하이닉스는 차세대 HBM과 서버용 DDR5 같은 고수익 제품을 앞세워 처음으로 연간 영업이익에서 삼성을 앞질렀다.
In this climate of soaring expectations and lingering doubts, investor sentiment remains split between believers in a lasting AI transformation and skeptics warning of an inevitable correction. To shed light on what lies ahead, the Korea JoongAng Daily spoke with Peter Lee, Managing Director at Citigroup Global Markets Korea Securities, Kim Dong-won, senior managing director and head of research at KB Securities and Roh Geun-chang, executive vice president of Hyundai Motor Securities’ research center, about how this AI boom could prove a decisive turning tide for Korea's chipmakers — one that has already surpassed anything seen before.
soar: 급등하다
inevitable: 피할 수 없는, 불가피한
correction: (시장에서의) 조정
기대감이 치솟는 동시에 여전히 의구심도 남아 있는 이런 환경에서 투자자들의 심리는 지속적인 AI 전환을 믿는 쪽과 불가피한 조정을 경고하는 회의론 사이에서 엇갈리고 있다. 앞으로 흐름을 짚기 위해 코리아중앙데일리는 이세철 씨티그룹 글로벌마켓증권 리서치센터장, 김동원 KB증권 리서치본부장, 노근창 현대차증권 리서치센터장을 만나 이미 그 어느 때보다 큰 변화를 이끌어 낸 이번 AI 호황이 한국 반도체 업계에 어떤 결정적인 전환점이 될지 이야기를 나눴다.
