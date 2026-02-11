Asiana Airlines to add flights in China network as travel demand rebounds
Published: 11 Feb. 2026, 17:15
KIM MIN-YOUNG
Asiana Airlines will expand its China network by adding 28 weekly flights — a 20 percent increase from the winter schedule — starting on March 29 as travel demand rebounds. The airline will operate 161 weekly flights on 18 China routes under the new schedule.
The carrier said on Wednesday that it will resume daily service on the Incheon-Chengdu and Incheon-Chongqing routes, which were suspended during the winter. Asiana will use 188-seat Airbus A321neo aircraft for these routes.
Asiana described Chengdu and Chongqing — known respectively as the current home of the panda Fu Bao and the birthplace of mala cuisine, which uses spicy Sichuan seasoning — as popular destinations for Korean travelers.
Flights from Incheon to Beijing will increase from 17 to 20 a week, and the Incheon-Dalian route will add three afternoon flights, bringing the total to 10 flights a week.
The number of flights for the Incheon-Tianjin route and Incheon-Nanjing route, currently operating three and six times per week, respectively, will also increase.
Additionally, from May 6, Asiana will increase the Incheon-Changchun route from seven to nine flights a week. From May 8, it will add one weekly flight on the Incheon-Yanji route, bringing the total to eight.
Asiana decided on the expansion due to the increasing demand for travel to China and because China extended its visa-free entry policy for Korean nationals through the end of this year.
It also expanded sales activities in China, as demand for travel to Korea has likewise increased — driven by those who like to shop or are interested in K-culture — following the introduction of visa-free entry for Chinese tourist groups visiting Korea.
Since Feb. 2, Asiana has operated an official direct-sales channel on Ctrip, China’s largest online travel agency, to broaden its sales base. In November 2025, it hosted an event on Fliggy, an Alibaba Group travel platform, during Singles’ Day season. Singles’ Day is an unofficial holiday for individuals without romantic partners.
“We will continue to contribute to strengthening friendly ties between the two countries by increasing capacity on routes between Korea and China,” an Asiana spokesperson said.
