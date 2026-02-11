GS Global holds blood drive in Gangnam to ease shortages
Published: 11 Feb. 2026, 16:52
- SARAH CHEA
GS Global held a company-wide blood drive on Wednesday, joining efforts to ease seasonal blood shortages.
Employees, including CEO Kim Sung-won, participated voluntarily in the drive, which was conducted aboard a blood donation bus operated by the Korean Red Cross stationed outside the company’s headquarters in Gangnam District, southern Seoul.
Participants were offered small tokens of appreciation, including coffee vouchers and the recently trendy "Dujjonku," a portmanteau of "Dubai" and the Korean words for "chewy" and "cookie."
Beyond blood donation, GS Global has expanded its corporate social responsibility efforts to include scholarships for high school students and support for underprivileged communities.
