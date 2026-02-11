Global auto parts makers camp out in Korea, vying to secure memory chips from Samsung, SK hynix
Published: 11 Feb. 2026, 05:00
-
- SARAH CHEA
[NEWS ANALYSIS]
In the industrial corridors surrounding Samsung Electronics’ Pyeongtaek plant and SK hynix’s plant in Icheon, both in Gyeonggi, executives from overseas auto parts makers have quietly gathered in recent weeks, lingering nearby in an unusual show of urgency. Their message has been simple and increasingly insistent: Make chips for cars.
A shortage of memory chips is starting to be felt in the automotive sector as chipmakers funnel their scarce capacity into lucrative AI- and data-center-driven memory, pushing low-margin automotive chips to the back of the line.
The supply crunch has already begun to take hold, and should it intensify, it will raise concerns over returning to the nightmare of the Covid-19-era chip shortage, when car production lines around the world ground to a halt for want of a single chip. For now, automakers’ inventories should shield consumers from delivery delays through the first half of the year, but if companies fail to secure sufficient chip supply now, disruptions to end product deliveries could start to emerge in the second half.
Korean auto-parts makers such as Hyundai Mobis are already fighting a battle for survival to secure supplies of automotive semiconductors, where prices have jumped by more than 50 percent compared to 2025 levels.
“Prices for auto chips have already risen 52 percent from last year, and we expect further rises,” said an executive at one of Korea’s major auto parts manufacturers, speaking on condition of anonymity. “Even at elevated prices, securing volume has become the overriding priority.”
Counterpoint Research forecasts that memory prices, after increasing roughly 50 percent in the fourth quarter of last year, will climb by a similar margin again in the first quarter of this year. If those projections hold, that would mean that memory prices will have more than doubled within just six months.
S&P Global warned that shortages of automotive dynamic random access memory (DRAM) could push prices up by 70 to 100 percent in 2026 compared to 2025 levels. Such increases would be particularly painful for premium vehicles equipped with advanced cockpit systems and autonomous driving features, which already incorporated more than $150 worth of DRAM per vehicle in 2025.
“We could also see some anecdotal disruption to car production triggered mostly by panic buying however,” the report said. “Indeed the DRAM shelves are currently being emptied and an artificial shortage may occur.”
Automakers typically carry about 150 days of inventory, but beyond that buffer lies the real risk, as Samsung and SK hynix are prioritizing highly profitable high bandwidth memory over the relatively inexpensive chips used in vehicles, riding the AI and data center boom.
More than 90 percent of the global memory semiconductor market is controlled by just three companies — Samsung Electronics, SK hynix and Micron — with auto chips accounting for some 10 percent of their total production.
“Even producing high-priced chips isn’t enough to meet demand right now. Why would we burn valuable factory capacity making cheap chips for cars?” said an engineer handling memory chips at one of Korea’s major chipmakers.
EVs are expected to be hit hardest. Barclays estimated that for models such as Tesla’s Model 3 and Model Y, a sustained rise in memory prices could lift the bill of materials by roughly 1 percent.
“After the pandemic, automakers have built inventories of automotive semiconductors sufficient for roughly six months to a year,” said Esther Lim, an auto industry analyst at Samsung Securities. “Memory shortages could begin to affect vehicle production from the second half of 2026, but we do not expect a shock on the scale seen during the pandemic.”
Some experts argue that the industry may be forced to rethink vehicle design itself, shifting toward architectures that rely on fewer semiconductors. Due to safety requirements, automotive chips require longer reliability testing cycles than general-purpose semiconductors, and even after those validations are completed, limited manufacturing capacity could make it difficult to secure sufficient volumes.
Most of today’s vehicles currently scheduled for production in 2028 are still designed around older-generation memory technologies such as double data rate 4 (DDR4) and low power double data rate 4 (LPDDR4) — components that are expected to be phased out by then.
“The industry has two years to change its designs and migrate to newer generation low power double data rate 5 [LPDDR5,] which will still be in production by 2028,” S&P Global said in the report.
“While two years is enough time to make this transition, all stakeholders — processor suppliers, cockpit and autonomy, Tier 1 suppliers, and automakers — must rapidly act.”
In 2021 alone, when the global automotive industry experienced one of the most severe production disruptions in its history due to a shortage of chips triggered by Covid-19, global vehicle output was estimated to have fallen by more than 10 million units, translating into roughly $210 billion in lost revenue.
Major automakers, including General Motors, Volkswagen and Hyundai Motor, were forced to partially halt factory operations, revise production schedules, or ship vehicles without certain features such as navigation systems and automated parking assist.
In Korea, delivery wait times Genesis GV80 took more than 30 months, while the Hyundai Ioniq 5 faced delays exceeding 18 months.
BY SARAH CHEA, LEE JAE-LIM
