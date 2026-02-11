 Hyundai E&C courts U.S. firms as Trump’s ‘Nuclear Renaissance’ spurs revival
Published: 11 Feb. 2026, 15:10
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


More than 100 U.S. nuclear firms attend Hyundai Engineering and Construction's technology seminar in Dallas, Texas, held on Feb. 10. [HYUNDAI ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTION]

Hyundai Engineering and Construction (Hyundai E&C) on Tuesday hosted a nuclear technology seminar in Dallas, Texas, bringing together more than 100 local nuclear firms as it seeks to position itself to capitalize on Donald Trump’s so-called “Nuclear Renaissance.”
 
With the Trump administration aiming to give scientific discovery in its nuclear power development, driven by mounting electricity shortages as AI data centers proliferate, years of stalled reactor construction in the United States have hollowed out the industry’s execution capacity, leaving design firms intact but few contractors capable of delivering large-scale nuclear projects.
 

The seminar has been designed to deepen local understanding of nuclear construction and to strengthen ties with U.S. companies, Hyundai said. 
 
The event covered the technical and operational complexities unique to nuclear construction, including industry standards, major mechanical installation processes, modular construction concepts and procedures, specialized nuclear trades, heavy-lift operations, nuclear facility architecture, and workforce training.
 
More than 100 companies from across the U.S. nuclear and construction sectors attended, including Texas-based contractors and several top-ranked firms, some of which entered into partnerships with Hyundai E&C last year to explore potential collaboration.
 
Hyundai E&C signed a front-end engineering design (FEED) contract with Fermi America last year for the construction of four large-scale reactors in the U.S. firm's 11-gigawatt integrated energy campus, known as Project Matador, near Amarillo, Texas.
 
Hyundai is currently working toward securing an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract in the first half of this year, focusing on site layout planning, cooling system evaluations, and cost and schedule estimates. 
 
“We hope that this seminar, which shared practical knowledge and know-how across the full range of large-scale nuclear construction disciplines while showcasing Hyundai E&C’s global expertise and technical capabilities, will contribute to increasing participation by leading local construction companies in nuclear power projects," said Hyundai E&C. 
 
 

BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]]
