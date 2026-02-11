Hyundai-raised robot dog to spot-check U.K. nuclear facilities
Spot, the four-legged robot dog, developed by Hyundai Motor Group-backed Boston Dynamics, has been deployed at the Sellafield nuclear site in Britain, where it is being used to support decommissioning operations.
Sellafield, a state-owned company operating under the U.K.’s Nuclear Decommissioning Authority, is responsible for dismantling nuclear facilities and managing radioactive waste across the country. Many of its sites present high-risk conditions, and to mitigate those risks, Sellafield has introduced a robotics-based inspection system.
Spot is being used to collect data and conduct remote inspections in areas that are hazardous or difficult for workers to enter directly, the company said.
Equipped with 360-degree visual imaging and 3-dimensional lidar (light detection and ranging) scanning capabilities, Spot can generate detailed spatial maps of complex environments. Managers are able to monitor operations through real-time video streaming, enabling off-site oversight of sensitive zones.
Unlike human workers, Spot can remain on site for extended periods, sustaining inspection tasks without exposure concerns.
