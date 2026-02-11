 Merck pushes molybdenum production at Korean hub this year
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Merck pushes molybdenum production at Korean hub this year

Published: 11 Feb. 2026, 13:35
From left, Katherine Dei Cas, executive vice president of EMD Electronics and Dr. Kim Woo-kyu, managing director of Merck Korea, poses for a photo at Merck's booth showcased at Semicon Korea 2026 on Feb. 10. [MERCK]

From left, Katherine Dei Cas, executive vice president of EMD Electronics and Dr. Kim Woo-kyu, managing director of Merck Korea, poses for a photo at Merck's booth showcased at Semicon Korea 2026 on Feb. 10. [MERCK]

 
Merck will begin producing molybdenum, an critical trace metal used in the production of NAND chips, at its Korean hub later this year for supply to domestic chipmakers, the German chemical and technology company said on Tuesday.
 
The company has been pushing for a major materials transition in semiconductor interconnect layers from tungsten to molybdenum, which used in the wires that link transistor gates across memory arrays.
 
Production will take place at Merck Korea’s facility in Eumseong, North Chungcheong, once construction is completed this year.
 
“Within 2026, we plan to complete the construction and prepare for delivery to our customers in Korea,” said Dr. Kim Woo-kyu, managing director of Merck Korea, at a press conference held on the sidelines of Semicon Korea 2026. “Depending on needs, we plan to supply products to our Asia-Pacific clients using Korea as our hub.”
 
Merck says that molybdenum offers superior electrical resistance compared with tungsten or copper, leading to lower power loss, reduced heat generation and faster electron flow — advantages that are becoming more critical for AI accelerators and high-performance computing chips.
 
The new production line is part of Merck’s previously announced 600-million-euro ($714 million) investment in Korea, originally pledged to be executed by 2025.
 
Initial adoption is focused on 3D NAND memory, with plans to gradually extend the material transition to dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and logic chips over time.
 
“While we expect molybdenum usage to expand into logic, the volume used in NAND will remain significantly higher due to 3D densification and the many stacked layers involved in the process,” said Katherine Dei Cas, executive vice president of EMD Electronics, the U.S. electronics division of Merck KGaA.

BY LEE JAE-LIM [[email protected]]
tags Merck Semicon Korea 2026

More in Industry

Merck pushes molybdenum production at Korean hub this year

SK, Nvidia chiefs meet at Korean chicken joint in Silicon Valley to discuss AI ties, sources say

다시 찾아온 반도체 호황, 과거와 무엇이 어떻게 다를까

'Dawn delivery' drivers oppose government's working hour limit

Global auto parts makers camp out in Korea, vying to secure memory chips from Samsung, SK hynix

Related Stories

Merck to host CES 2024 panels on AI, chips

Merck Korea recognizes two academics for achievements

Merck to build $328 million bioprocessing facility in Daejeon

U.S. investment unfazed by Trump tariffs at Korea's chip convention

Merck plans data analytics platform to streamline chip industry
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)