SK Innovation E&S cultivates next-gen entrepreneurship in Jakarta
Published: 11 Feb. 2026, 18:02
-
- SARAH CHEA
- [email protected]
The MAJU:ON Networking Day, hosted at the Embassy of Korea in Indonesia’s capital, invited 10 award-winning startup teams, affording them a unique platform to engage with key policymakers, investors, and industry mentors.
Launched last year, SK's MAJU:ON project attracted nearly 200 aspiring entrepreneurs, providing them with tailored business acumen and technical training, culminating in a four-week education program completed by 127 selected teams. The November hackathon then identified the top 10 contenders who earned the privilege to participate in this pivotal networking occasion.
The networking event drew over 50 influential figures, including representatives from Indonesia’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources and the Investment Coordinating Board, as well as delegates from eight regional universities and private investors.
The grand prize-winning team, GISACT, presented an innovative solution leveraging AI-driven satellite data analytics to optimize land use management at the event.
Two to three top-ranked teams will secure seed funding to accelerate commercialization efforts, while also gaining access to venture capital opportunities at the forthcoming May Demo Day.
SK Innovation E&S envisions this platform as a cornerstone to deepen Korea-Indonesia collaboration. Planned follow-up initiatives include the establishment of a joint investment fund, bilateral entrepreneurial networking forums, and co-hosted summits aimed at fostering a robust transnational innovation ecosystem.
“The MAJU:ON project provides new opportunities for Indonesian youth and contributes to the country’s sustainable growth by fostering an innovation ecosystem in the energy and environment sectors," said a spokesperson for SK Innovation E&S.
BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)