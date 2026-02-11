SK, Nvidia chiefs meet at Korean chicken joint in Silicon Valley to discuss AI ties, sources say

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won met Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang at a Korean fried chicken restaurant in Silicon Valley last week, with Chey's eldest daughter and vice president of the Korean conglomerate's biopharmaceutical arm also in attendance, industry sources said Wednesday.The two business leaders and Chey Yoon-chung, vice president of SK Biopharmaceuticals, met on Thursday and discussed possible cooperation in the AI industry encompassing the chips and biotechnology sectors, the sources said.The gathering venue was a Korean-style restaurant, apparently mirroring Huang's October meeting over beer with Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung and Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong at a fried chicken restaurant in southern Seoul.During their two-hour meeting, the SK chief and Huang are widely believed to have discussed supply plans for HBM4, the next generation of high-bandwidth memory expected to be used in Nvidia's upcoming AI accelerator, dubbed Vera Rubin.The sources said the two may also have discussed ways to foster cooperation in developing the AI ecosystem in Korea.The SK Group chairman has been in the United States since earlier this month for meetings with officials from major tech companies, according to sources.Yonhap