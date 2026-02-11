Swedish EV marque Polestar to introduce Polestar 3, Polestar 5 in Korea this year
Published: 11 Feb. 2026, 16:55
- SARAH CHEA
Polestar will bring the Polestar 3 and Polestar 5 to the Korean market this year, signaling its ambition to cement its stature as a luxury EV marque.
The initiative comes amid robust sales in Korea of low-cost EVs made in China, particularly from Tesla and BYD, prompting the Swedish automaker to assertively try to distinguish itself from other China-made brands. Korea is the Swedish marque's top market in Asia, and sixth-largest globally.
Polestar has set a sales target of 4,000 units this year, a roughly 35 percent increase over last year’s sales.
“If 2025 was devoted to laying the foundation for growth with the Polestar 4, this year marks our deliberate ascent as a luxury EV marque,” said Ham Jong-sung, managing director of Polestar Korea, on Wednesday at a media event in central Seoul.
“We eschew discount-driven tactics that could undermine brand equity or sow confusion. Our strategy hinges on principled pricing and the cultivation of trust in the Polestar brand.”
The Polestar 3, the brand’s inaugural performance SUV, marries sleek Scandinavian design with a maximum range of 635 kilometers (394 miles) based on Europe's WLTP cycle. It is slated for a second-quarter launch, with deliveries expected in the third quarter.
The Polestar 5, a four-door performance grand tourer, delivers a formidable 884 horsepower and 103.5 kilogram-meters (749.0 pound-feet) of torque, with a range of up to 678 kilometers.
The pricing has not been disclosed, but Ham said both models would be offered in Korea at the “most compelling and competitive” rates among the 28 countries where the brand operates.
